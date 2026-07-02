Rapid Response 47 Sinks Another Disingenuous Take From Aaron Rupar (This Time About JD Vance)

In his X bio, Aaron Rupar describes himself as a "journalist," but in past stories we've more accurately framed his shtick as "serial fabulist" and "the guy who is paid to ostensibly sit around and watch Fox News all day long."

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Rupar's clips have been so disingenuous that even CNN's Dana Bash once expressed a wish that he'd have shared more context in one particular video.

Occasionally he earns a nice Community Note that will point out just how misleading the posts can be:

Did the rapture happen overnight? Fox & Friends is broadcasting from a completely empty Trump state fair on the National Mall pic.twitter.com/fIdDJZG4FA — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 29, 2026

"As seen in the video, this segment aired at 8:24am ET. The Great American State Fair opens at 10am ET."

That massive level of dishonesty aside, the Left's takes on the Great American State Fair are designed to make people believe it should be fully packed with people at all times. In fact it's an ongoing 16-day event.

We'll change the subject now to this post about JD Vance:

the troops are not responding to JD Vance's speech, like, at all. not a single peep over this nearly 2 minute clip



negative juice pic.twitter.com/7eknfon1i6 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 1, 2026

Rapid Response 47 torched the insinuation that the troops don't like or respect Vance:

These Marines seem to love our @VP — the first USMC veteran to serve as Vice President.



You are so pathetic. https://t.co/gnyNL5VS2R pic.twitter.com/AchBj0aWFD — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 1, 2026

And yet the New York Times thought that kind of dishonesty was worth doing a profile on.

Watching Rupar getting owned never gets old. https://t.co/7J2sEJ6Jmh — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) July 2, 2026

And he provides plenty of material to own.

Yea, they wish it was tampon Tim. Right… https://t.co/jt9oRH4OYU — Jim Swanson (@JimSwan20138530) July 1, 2026

A military assembly is not going to bounce around and twerk. We assemble in respect for the speaker until appropriate time to show a response. — Roaster (@WoodmillCoffee) July 1, 2026

No matter how much the Left gaslights, the troops are thrilled that the Woke Pentagon era is long gone.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media and the shameless TDS-addled lefty "influencers" continue to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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