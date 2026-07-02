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Rapid Response 47 Sinks Another Disingenuous Take From Aaron Rupar (This Time About JD Vance)

Doug P. | 11:08 AM on July 02, 2026
Sarah D.

In his X bio, Aaron Rupar describes himself as a "journalist," but in past stories we've more accurately framed his shtick as "serial fabulist" and "the guy who is paid to ostensibly sit around and watch Fox News all day long."

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Rupar's clips have been so disingenuous that even CNN's Dana Bash once expressed a wish that he'd have shared more context in one particular video. 

Occasionally he earns a nice Community Note that will point out just how misleading the posts can be:

"As seen in the video, this segment aired at 8:24am ET. The Great American State Fair opens at 10am ET."

That massive level of dishonesty aside, the Left's takes on the Great American State Fair are designed to make people believe it should be fully packed with people at all times. In fact it's an ongoing 16-day event.

We'll change the subject now to this post about JD Vance:

Rapid Response 47 torched the insinuation that the troops don't like or respect Vance: 

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And yet the New York Times thought that kind of dishonesty was worth doing a profile on

And he provides plenty of material to own. 

No matter how much the Left gaslights, the troops are thrilled that the Woke Pentagon era is long gone. 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media and the shameless TDS-addled lefty "influencers" continue to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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