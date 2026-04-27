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Dana Bash Wishes Rupar Hadn’t Cut Her Question About Trump Calling Press the Enemy of the People

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on April 27, 2026
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Here's something … a liberal calling out serial fabulist Aaron Rupar for clipping the context out of a video. CNN's Dana Bash sheepishly asked Rep. Jamie Raskin if he thinks twice about when his party uses some heated rhetoric against the president. Raskin played dumb, asking Bash what rhetoric she had in mind, and she mentioned Rep. Ted Lieu repeatedly calling President Trump a child rapist on the House floor. No, not really … the best example she could come up with was, "the fact that he is, you know, terrible for the country."

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Oh, how about Democratic Leader Extreme Hakeem Jeffries saying Democrats are in an era of "maximum warfare, everywhere, all the time."

Bash wanted to make it clear that she was treating this as a "both sides" issue, asking viewers to watch the moments leading up to the clip, in which she talked about Trump calling the press the enemy of the people ("as Jamie Raskin rightly pointed out").

Yeah, for a moment there, it almost looked like you were about to hold a Democrat accountable.

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This segment aired after what, exactly? Another assassination attempt on Trump by someone whose manifesto was just a list of Democratic Party talking points. Cole Allen didn't make up "rapist, pedophile, and traitor" by himself.

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This reminds us of when Bash's old colleague Jim Acosta used to feel "unsafe" covering Trump rallies, where the crowd would chant in unison, "CNN sucks!" Acosta went home with hurt feelings.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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CNN DONALD TRUMP JAMIE RASKIN TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

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