Dana Bash Wishes Rupar Hadn’t Cut Her Question About Trump Calling Press the Enemy of the People

Here's something … a liberal calling out serial fabulist Aaron Rupar for clipping the context out of a video. CNN's Dana Bash sheepishly asked Rep. Jamie Raskin if he thinks twice about when his party uses some heated rhetoric against the president. Raskin played dumb, asking Bash what rhetoric she had in mind, and she mentioned Rep. Ted Lieu repeatedly calling President Trump a child rapist on the House floor. No, not really … the best example she could come up with was, "the fact that he is, you know, terrible for the country."

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BASH: You and your fellow Democrats have used some heated rhetoric against the president. Do you think twice about that when something like that happens?



RASKIN: What rhetoric do you have in mind?



BASH: That he's terrible for this country and so on and so forth pic.twitter.com/J8RHUgIodF — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 26, 2026

Oh, how about Democratic Leader Extreme Hakeem Jeffries saying Democrats are in an era of "maximum warfare, everywhere, all the time."

Bash wanted to make it clear that she was treating this as a "both sides" issue, asking viewers to watch the moments leading up to the clip, in which she talked about Trump calling the press the enemy of the people ("as Jamie Raskin rightly pointed out").

Please also watch the interview before this moment. It was about Trump calling the press the enemy of the people, etc. (as Jamie Raskin rightly pointed out). https://t.co/mgjExyeopM — Dana Bash (@DanaBashCNN) April 26, 2026

Yeah, for a moment there, it almost looked like you were about to hold a Democrat accountable.

It is more than rhetoric. pic.twitter.com/6rftcxTHn6 — AgenticBit (@indminded135) April 26, 2026

Oh, that's rich....a CNN employee telling us not to take a story out of context. 🙄 — Angela.Kay (@DeepSouthProud) April 26, 2026

The press is the enemy of the people and you're among the worst.



Where's your filter dumbshit — Lucky Sock (@LuckySock3) April 27, 2026

I love how she feels obligated to defend herself against “Aaron Rupar”.



“No no! Orange Man Bad! He’s a Bad Bad Man!” — AOC Parody (@ParodyAoc) April 26, 2026

Yeah, the media has been the enemy of the people. Russian collusion, Hunter Biden laptop, Trump taxes, all of it. All BS. And you never challenged any of it. So Trump is correct. — 2shy2fly (@2shy2fly2025) April 26, 2026

But he has nothing personal against Trump...How do you not laugh? — Mirjana Hrgovcic (@TetaMiki2) April 26, 2026

Why are you defending yourself? You actually had a credible moment there for a second. — @theclearthinker (@theclearthinke1) April 26, 2026

Sorry… no Dana. We’re DONE with both sidesing this. — laura (@lmresists) April 27, 2026

This segment aired after what, exactly? Another assassination attempt on Trump by someone whose manifesto was just a list of Democratic Party talking points. Cole Allen didn't make up "rapist, pedophile, and traitor" by himself.

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Oh now Dana Fash wants clips shown for context. The exact opposite of what she does to @hasanthehun — Mike (@97mike1) April 26, 2026

Nah. We are done with your “both sides” rhetoric. They are never to be compared — Brian Rundle 🇺🇸🦅💙 💙💙 (@BRun13) April 27, 2026

This reminds us of when Bash's old colleague Jim Acosta used to feel "unsafe" covering Trump rallies, where the crowd would chant in unison, "CNN sucks!" Acosta went home with hurt feelings.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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