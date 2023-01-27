GOP Rep. George Santos is a world-class doofus whose penchant for lying about his background rivals that of President Joe Biden. Santos is a one-man train wreck. No matter how desperately we wish we could look away, we can’t help but be captivated by the guy. Not a day goes by when there’s not some new revelation about a piece of his background that doesn’t make sense or is just a straight-up lie.

All that said, it’s pretty hilarious that the Washington Post has a new piece up taking a close look at “the evolution of lies in George Santos’s campaign biography.” This is the same Washington Post whose Fact Checker can rarely be bothered to examine the evolution of lies in Joe Biden’s campaign biography, or the evolution of lies from Democratic politicians in general:

George Santos’s campaign site was edited to add or change details in his biography. Once his fabrications came to light, many details were removed altogether. https://t.co/GB60LeA4IA — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) January 27, 2023

That WaPo’s tweet emphasizes the stealth-editing angle here is just the cherry on top of the whipped cream on top of the icing on top of the cake. It’s seriously just *chef’s kiss*.

It’s almost like he’s a Washington post editor — Chronicles of Faggoughtree (@faggoughtree) January 27, 2023

Right? Six of one …

What Santos did isn't any different than how The Washington Post makes corrections. https://t.co/xu1E2fF6hF — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) January 27, 2023

So exactly what the @washingtonpost does on a regular basis. — AltitudeBen (@BenAltitude) January 27, 2023

So he did the old @washingtonpost stealth edit, huh? Good stuff. — Corde Morza (@CordeMorza) January 27, 2023

Look in the mirror WAPO. — Comrade O’Brien (@HipsterDoofus64) January 27, 2023

YOU GUYS DO THE SAME THING — Thylacine (@_Thylacine_) January 27, 2023

The Washington Post walked so George Santos could run.

***

Related:

WaPo busted for stealth-editing article after getting busted for lying about Matt Taibbi and Bari Weiss

***

SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo codeto receive a 40% discount on your membership.