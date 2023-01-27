GOP Rep. George Santos is a world-class doofus whose penchant for lying about his background rivals that of President Joe Biden. Santos is a one-man train wreck. No matter how desperately we wish we could look away, we can’t help but be captivated by the guy. Not a day goes by when there’s not some new revelation about a piece of his background that doesn’t make sense or is just a straight-up lie.

All that said, it’s pretty hilarious that the Washington Post has a new piece up taking a close look at “the evolution of lies in George Santos’s campaign biography.” This is the same Washington Post whose Fact Checker can rarely be bothered to examine the evolution of lies in Joe Biden’s campaign biography, or the evolution of lies from Democratic politicians in general:

That WaPo’s tweet emphasizes the stealth-editing angle here is just the cherry on top of the whipped cream on top of the icing on top of the cake. It’s seriously just *chef’s kiss*.

Right? Six of one …

The Washington Post walked so George Santos could run.

