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Scott Jennings Explains the ‘Patriotism Gap’ Between Republicans and Democrats to CNN’s Anderson Cooper

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:21 AM on July 02, 2026
Twitchy

You’re not imagining that there is a 'patriotism gap' between Republicans and Democrats. It seems even more pronounced because this Saturday is the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Why? Democrats can’t seem to find love for the USA when a Republican is in the White House. Per polling, Republicans’ love of country is noticeably less affected if a Democrat is at the Resolute Desk. As you can imagine, patriotism among Democrats has cratered under President Donald Trump as Commander-in-Chief. 

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On Wednesday, Republican commentator Scott Jennings broke the obvious news to an incredulous Anderson Cooper on CNN. (WATCH)

We’ve seen how some Democrats are gloating over what they perceive as the failure of the Great American State Fair (GASF) on the National Mall.

Posters are pointing to the reporting of CNN’s own Harry Enten about Democrats souring on America.

We guess Cooper doesn’t watch his own network. Can’t say that we blame him.

One Democrat thought his TDS somehow justifies how he feels about our country.

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Let’s be honest: Democrats don’t much like America even when they’re in charge.

Commenters say public schools are partly to blame. Democrats refusing to say they’d place Americans first during Trump’s State of the Union show the sickness that’s gripped them.

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They couldn’t even applaud a child who survived brain cancer because of Trump.

Posters point to Wednesday night’s soccer-loving crowd at the GASF as a possible sign of hope. (WATCH)

Sadly, many Democrats can’t bring themselves to say it.

Editor's Note: It’s America’s 250th birthday! Help Twitchy celebrate the greatest nation in history by honoring its past, defending its present, and preserving its future with reporting you can trust. 

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICA250 to receive 74% off your membership.

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CNN DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP SCOTT JENNINGS STATE OF THE UNION USA

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