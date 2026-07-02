Scott Jennings Explains the ‘Patriotism Gap’ Between Republicans and Democrats to CNN’s Anderson Cooper

You’re not imagining that there is a 'patriotism gap' between Republicans and Democrats. It seems even more pronounced because this Saturday is the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Why? Democrats can’t seem to find love for the USA when a Republican is in the White House. Per polling, Republicans’ love of country is noticeably less affected if a Democrat is at the Resolute Desk. As you can imagine, patriotism among Democrats has cratered under President Donald Trump as Commander-in-Chief.

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On Wednesday, Republican commentator Scott Jennings broke the obvious news to an incredulous Anderson Cooper on CNN. (WATCH)

Had to break the news to my colleagues that the data is clear & our eyes and ears don’t lie: Democrats, sadly, hate America & Republicans love it. Trump is right to lean into his patriotism for America 250. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/JIbz6r4qfD — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) July 2, 2026

We’ve seen how some Democrats are gloating over what they perceive as the failure of the Great American State Fair (GASF) on the National Mall.

Posters are pointing to the reporting of CNN’s own Harry Enten about Democrats souring on America.

You are correct on the facts. This is a long-term Democrat problem, not just when Trump is in office. pic.twitter.com/IIGQ7TZQfU — Aletheia (@Parmenides5BCE) July 2, 2026

Anderson is a freakin lying POS. Harry Enten gave that information today exactly what you stated. Cooper is a fraud. Hate CNN - Communist News Network 🤬 — BCNC (@beth_christo) July 2, 2026

We guess Cooper doesn’t watch his own network. Can’t say that we blame him.

One Democrat thought his TDS somehow justifies how he feels about our country.

I mean, it is hard to accept that soooooo many people worship a man over country. It’s a tough reality for a lot of us “Dem” Patriots. — Jason (@Jcm0128) July 2, 2026

You're not patriots. You're open border traitors who have TDS.



Like Scott said, you traitors only like the country when your party is in power, Republicans always love the Country.



You're party, not Country. You hate the USA. — Uhtred Ragnarson (@cowboys20041) July 2, 2026

Let’s be honest: Democrats don’t much like America even when they’re in charge.

Commenters say public schools are partly to blame. Democrats refusing to say they’d place Americans first during Trump’s State of the Union show the sickness that’s gripped them.

You are 💯 correct Scott! This is an erosion of Patriotism. Starting at the Grade School level. For the past 10+ years, the Left has used @POTUS as a scapegoat. The polling numbers show the truth. I never voted for Clinton, Obama & Biden. But I never stopped loving America. 🇺🇲❤️ — The Patriot Hammer (@The_Patriot_2) July 2, 2026

Scott, Democrats showed us they hate Americans and don’t care for We the People when they refused to stand at the State of the Union address when Trump asked everybody to stand who supports America and puts Americans first. They told us and showed us who they are. — Reality of life (@1RealworldTruth) July 2, 2026

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They couldn’t even applaud a child who survived brain cancer because of Trump.

Posters point to Wednesday night’s soccer-loving crowd at the GASF as a possible sign of hope. (WATCH)

THE FREEDOM 250 FIFA FAN ZONE IS ON A WHOLE OTHER LEVEL 💪 LET’S GO TEAM USA 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/rZDo4hqGAW — Freedom 250 (@Freedom250) July 2, 2026

Sports may be the last bastion of patriotism. — Stephen Rittenberg, M.D. (@ritt123135) July 2, 2026

I'm lovin the chanting USA USA 🇺🇸 — PatriotLST (@LStekly) July 2, 2026

Sadly, many Democrats can’t bring themselves to say it.

Editor's Note: It’s America’s 250th birthday! Help Twitchy celebrate the greatest nation in history by honoring its past, defending its present, and preserving its future with reporting you can trust.

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