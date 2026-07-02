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Hillary Clinton Has Decided to Ring in America's 250th Birthday by Whining About the Electoral College

Doug P. | 12:29 PM on July 02, 2026
Twitchy

Hillary Clinton continues to seethe about losing the 2016 presidential election to such a degree that you could toast 4th of July marshmallows over her head nearly a full ten years later. 

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Instead of just admitting that it was a mistake not to campaign at all in the swing state of Wisconsin because the overconfidence level of her campaign was off the charts (not to mention going to coal country and promising to put the entire industry out of business), Clinton continues to insist that the rules need to be changed. 

Clinton's going to spend the days leading up to America's 250th calling for the Constitution to be changed because she lost: 

Nothing that Clinton just said would have changed the result of the 2024 election, and Hillary Clinton still wouldn't be president. 

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Clinton's perma-rage has gotten so pathetic that even the Trump White House has been mocking her

Now Hillary wants the Constitution changed just because she was a terrible candidate? Um, no. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress and continue to drive Hillary Clinton even crazier. 

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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