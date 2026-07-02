Hillary Clinton Has Decided to Ring in America's 250th Birthday by Whining About the Electoral College

Hillary Clinton continues to seethe about losing the 2016 presidential election to such a degree that you could toast 4th of July marshmallows over her head nearly a full ten years later.

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Instead of just admitting that it was a mistake not to campaign at all in the swing state of Wisconsin because the overconfidence level of her campaign was off the charts (not to mention going to coal country and promising to put the entire industry out of business), Clinton continues to insist that the rules need to be changed.

Clinton's going to spend the days leading up to America's 250th calling for the Constitution to be changed because she lost:

Hillary Clinton wants to abolish the Electoral College:



“An anachronism that was designed for slave owning states."



In the meantime, she wants states to award their electoral votes to the popular vote winner and legislation to protect that from “Supreme Court interference."… pic.twitter.com/uPCdY6ytPP — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 2, 2026

Nothing that Clinton just said would have changed the result of the 2024 election, and Hillary Clinton still wouldn't be president.

Hillary is a bitter clinger and will never get over losing to Trump. pic.twitter.com/rYtirWHnkB — Savannah Insights 🎙️ (@BasedSavannah) July 2, 2026

Clinton's perma-rage has gotten so pathetic that even the Trump White House has been mocking her.

Liberals loved the Electoral College after Obama was elected twice. pic.twitter.com/2IR0wMt3SE — Uri Blago 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@UriBlago_v2) July 2, 2026

Democrats had no problem with the Electoral College in 2008 or 2012 because they won those elections. This only comes up when they lose. https://t.co/dvrMagPl5u — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) July 2, 2026

Now Hillary wants the Constitution changed just because she was a terrible candidate? Um, no.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress and continue to drive Hillary Clinton even crazier.

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