Here's the WH's Submission for X Post Forever Unmatched (We KNEW Hillary Should Have Deleted This!)

The last time we checked in with Hillary Clinton, self-awareness detectors were coming up empty after her post accusing President Trump of "unprecedented corruption." Hillary then got introduced to herself, and that's happened again thanks to this question:

Advertisement

Today is Social Media Day — What social media post will forever remain unmatched? — UberFacts (@UberFacts) June 30, 2026

Hillary Clinton's going on a decade of bitterness and rage after losing to Donald Trump in 2016, and the White House's submission for "forever unmatched" social media post won't help calm her down:

Beautiful.

We criticize Hillary quite a bit but we'll give her credit for not deleting that banger so future generations can also enjoy it.

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda along with its domestic lunacy and lies (looking at you, Hillary).

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!