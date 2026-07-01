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Here's the WH's Submission for X Post Forever Unmatched (We KNEW Hillary Should Have Deleted This!)

Doug P. | 12:41 PM on July 01, 2026
Twitchy/Sam J.

The last time we checked in with Hillary Clinton, self-awareness detectors were coming up empty after her post accusing President Trump of "unprecedented corruption." Hillary then got introduced to herself, and that's happened again thanks to this question: 

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Hillary Clinton's going on a decade of bitterness and rage after losing to Donald Trump in 2016, and the White House's submission for "forever unmatched" social media post won't help calm her down: 

Beautiful.

We criticize Hillary quite a bit but we'll give her credit for not deleting that banger so future generations can also enjoy it. 

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda along with its domestic lunacy and lies (looking at you, Hillary). 

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