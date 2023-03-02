Back in December, we told you that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was under investigation by the House Committee on Ethics.

It’s starting to look like AOC’s Met Gala attempt to slam “the rich” as unethical and greedy might end up being the irony of all ironies:

BREAKING: The Office of Congressional Ethics found that there is "substantial reason to believe" that AOC "accepted impermissible gifts associated with her attendance at the Met Gala in 2021" The vote was unanimous. pic.twitter.com/nG6LI7fZli — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) March 2, 2023

🚨BREAKING: The Office of Congressional Ethics has released a statement in which they say there is "substantial reason to believe" AOC "accepted impermissible associated with her attendance at the Met Gala in 2021" that violated "standards of conduct and federal law." pic.twitter.com/cR215TfY6J — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 2, 2023

From the Daily Mail:

There is ‘substantial reason to believe’ that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez violated ethics with her attendance at the Met Gala in 2021, ethics investigators said. The Office of Congressional Ethics board is focusing on the ‘impermissible gifts’ she potentially received and said the investigation into the Squad member should continue. It comes more than a year after a number of conservative groups asked the committee to look into the New York Democratic congresswoman being comped $35,000 Met Gala tickets and sporting a designer-made ‘Tax the Rich’ dress.

Comped $35,000 tickets to the gala and a designer “Tax the Rich” dress is a weird way to sock it to the wealthy:

But she had to get the word out that wealth and power don't absolve you from the law https://t.co/iLV0RXxA2s — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) March 2, 2023

Irony can be so ironic sometimes!

Well, how the turn tables. https://t.co/DIDGGahpIP — Chris Karabats (@Zaphoid) March 2, 2023

She should have known that the Dems wouldn’t control the House forever.

Shame that we had to switch House Majority Seats to get that investigation going. — Franklin Langley is Watching (@Taoistguy457) March 2, 2023

One interesting side note: AOC hasn’t tweeted in about three weeks.

This will predictably go nowhere https://t.co/z52OW3lzjO — Alexander J Guy (@alexanderjguy) March 2, 2023

Is anybody there ever really held accountable for anything? We’ll see.

The Office of Congressional Ethics just wants to date her. https://t.co/OZhZLVV2n1 — Adam Lawson (@cigarsandlegs) March 2, 2023

