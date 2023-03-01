Note: The following story is NOT from the Babylon Bee.

It seems that one observer of the election in Nigeria was noted “election denier” and one-time rightful governor of Georgia, Stacey Abrams:

Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is in Nigeria watching the presidential elections as an international observer. Abrams, who infamously cast doubt on the 2018 gubernatorial election in the Peach State, spoke with Al Jazeera English on Saturday and described her feelings on the election, saying there was “strong enthusiasm” at the polling stations.

Yep, it’s a real thing and you can’t make this up:

Stacey Abrams is observing elections in Nigeria pic.twitter.com/B3E3tRRTfg — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 28, 2023

Election denier Stacy Abrams is currently in Nigeria to monitor their election. What the hell is going on here? 😂pic.twitter.com/MhRcivuG9a — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 28, 2023

Noted elections expert Stacey Abrams is observing elections in Nigeria 🤣 pic.twitter.com/9112n8dSG4 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 28, 2023

The results of the election in Nigeria?

Senator Ted Cruz informs us who “won”:

Stacy Abrams declares herself President of Nigeria. 😵 https://t.co/l0TnONl0Ph — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 1, 2023

#SpitTake

***

