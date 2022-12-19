We’re going to need to preface this post about Stacey Abrams by letting you know that we are absolutely shocked to learn that Stacey Abrams’ campaign isn’t on the up and up. We’re sure you’re just as shocked as we are:

the Stacey Abrams campaign owes more than $1 million in debt to vendors,

Campaign manager Groh-Wargo told Axios that a “cavalcade of negative press and negative polling” made fundraising difficult in the final months. https://t.co/5R1B6EB1HE — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) December 19, 2022

And you thought Evan McMullin was a deadbeat! More from Axios:

Driving the news: Groh-Wargo told Axios that a “cavalcade of negative press and negative polling” made fundraising difficult in the final months. She said the campaign had engaged brokers to sell their donor and voter contact databases to try to pay down the debt over time. “We did not just lose, we got blown out,” she said. “It was the most sub-optimal situation to be in. And we will be dealing with that situation for some time.” … Flashback: Abrams nearly ran out of money during the 2018 primary, said Georgia Democratic operative Chris Huttman. He called it a “well-documented pattern.”

“She was running a campaign where there’s always been more money in the future that can fix the mistakes of the past,” he told Axios.



Womp-womp.

Downbeat press coverage can make it harder to raise money but it doesn’t control how you spend it. And Abrams did not have a hard time raising money. https://t.co/6E7fqwdQEZ — Alex Burns (@alexanderburns) December 19, 2022

Oh, that we know. Liberal celebs couldn’t throw their money at her any harder if they tried. And even after raising over $100 million in her 2022 gubernatorial campaign, she still owes her vendors over $1 million. It’s impressive, really.

She's not getting any Star Trek residuals? — Shaner (@shaner5000) December 19, 2022

Evidently not! Or at least not enough to cover her outstanding debt.

Stacey Abrams was always doomed to lose, but it wasn’t because of “negative press.” And she knew she was always doomed to lose. She also knew that she could make a lot of money off of people by running a losing campaign.

What a grifter — The Real Translation Goat (@GoatTranslation) December 19, 2022

LOL. She really is terrible. https://t.co/vQ2pvYNB8E — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) December 19, 2022

She really is.

***

Related:

Eyebrow-raising thread suggests very shady business involving ethics watchdog and Stacey Abrams: ‘Not sure I’ve ever seen something quite like it’

Glutton for punishment Stacey Abrams is apparently ‘lobbying the White House’ for a surprising new gig

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!