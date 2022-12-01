Stacey Abrams has had a really rough several years. First, she totally won the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial election against Republican Brian Kemp but got cruelly robbed by Kemp’s nefarious vote-suppressing minions. Then she got passed over for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s running mate pick in favor of Kamala Harris.

And then in the 2022 midterm elections, Brian Kemp suppressed people’s votes for her even harder, which was extra cruel because he managed to pull it off even as the numbers suggested that votes weren’t being suppressed at all.

But, to her credit, she has refused to swallow her pride and fade into the background like a chronic loser might, and her time to really shine might be just around the corner:

🚨🚨🚨 Stacey Abrams to the FCC?!?!?! pic.twitter.com/T4a5mBfB8R — Nathan Leamer (@NathanLeamerDC) December 1, 2022

The FCC? As in the Federal Communications Commission?

We’ve got to admit that we didn’t see that one coming. Then again, all her other recent political endeavors have been dead on the table, so we could see why she might go for something like this.

It’d be a good pick because it wouldn’t require actual voters to support her — Dread Justice Roberts (@DreadJustice) December 1, 2022

OK, that’s actually a pretty good point. This could be her big break, the recognition and validation she’s been so desperately searching for because she’s entitled to it.

What in the world? Are we sure thanks not supposed to be “FEC”? — Matthew DesOrmeaux ⚜ (@authoridad) December 1, 2022

You mean the Federal Election Commission? Well, that would certainly be an interesting choice as well, considering her own personal history when it comes to elections.

So “election denying” should be a crime if you’re a Republican and it should be a good enough resume to lead the FCC if you’re a dem… that’s an interesting standard. — Councilman Seriousness (@SeriousAsCanB) December 1, 2022

It’s the Democratic gold standard.

She's a failed politician. The machine needs to ensure she fails upward. — often uncommon 👊 (@oftenuncommon) December 1, 2022

Hey, if anyone can fail upward, it’s someone like Stacey Abrams. She didn’t get to where she is by being competent.

Well, she knows how to silence communication if that's the job of the FCC. pic.twitter.com/bVJSi7gMOo — MD3boys (@md3boys) December 1, 2022

There you go!

@staceyabrams has no business running a hot dog stand. Keep her away from any government agency. — Miss Mary (@girliesmom) December 1, 2022

Be that as it may, keep an eye out for Stacey Abrams, coming to an FCC near you. Or not:

congratulations to brian kemp for his new FCC gig https://t.co/Hu5ZFjRNId — Nino (@baldingschemer) December 1, 2022

Heh.

