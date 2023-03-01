The Biden White House has to be commended for its refusal to acknowledge reality more than two years into this administration, and comms director Kate Bedingfield might receive a promotion for this latest dedication to gaslighting:

Again with this gaslighting? As the saying goes, politicians can lie about a lot of things but not about how much money people have. However, the Biden White House keeps trying.

Certainly not in THIS country.

Meanwhile, in the real world…

And nobody’s buying that BS outside of the Biden admin’s most loyal Kool-Aid drinkers:

That’s because of all the Building Back Better… or something.

***

