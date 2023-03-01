The Biden White House has to be commended for its refusal to acknowledge reality more than two years into this administration, and comms director Kate Bedingfield might receive a promotion for this latest dedication to gaslighting:

WATCH: White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield say Biden is "bringing down energy prices" and "lowering people's utility bills." pic.twitter.com/uULbI98DCD — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 1, 2023

Again with this gaslighting? As the saying goes, politicians can lie about a lot of things but not about how much money people have. However, the Biden White House keeps trying.

Where is he doing this at? https://t.co/9Ly6UWC1iY — it's going to be what it's going to be (@Me98336757) March 1, 2023

Certainly not in THIS country.

My utility company definitely missed this memo 🤔 https://t.co/Cp6qAHmIHw — John Frie (@jgfrie) March 1, 2023

They really are tone deaf. https://t.co/Hw2I2IJ9Kb — kropnwot (@kropnwot) March 1, 2023

Meanwhile, in the real world…

Biden Communications Director Kate Bedingfield falsely claims Biden has lowered energy prices and utility bills. FACT: Electricity is up 11.9%, fuel oil is up 27.7%, and natural gas is up 26.7% over last year. Also, gas costs $1/gal more than when Biden took office. pic.twitter.com/BhdHyZp8HF — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 1, 2023

And nobody’s buying that BS outside of the Biden admin’s most loyal Kool-Aid drinkers:

CNN: A new poll shows that a record number of Americans say they are financially worse off under Joe Biden. “That’s the highest number they’ve been polling for 37 years…that’s a tough one.” pic.twitter.com/MpCiUJ13pt — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 6, 2023

That’s because of all the Building Back Better… or something.

***

***

