The Biden White House has to be commended for its refusal to acknowledge reality more than two years into this administration, and comms director Kate Bedingfield might receive a promotion for this latest dedication to gaslighting:
WATCH: White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield say Biden is "bringing down energy prices" and "lowering people's utility bills." pic.twitter.com/uULbI98DCD
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 1, 2023
Again with this gaslighting? As the saying goes, politicians can lie about a lot of things but not about how much money people have. However, the Biden White House keeps trying.
— Sherry (@CFKSherry) March 1, 2023
Where is he doing this at? https://t.co/9Ly6UWC1iY
— it's going to be what it's going to be (@Me98336757) March 1, 2023
Certainly not in THIS country.
My utility company definitely missed this memo 🤔 https://t.co/Cp6qAHmIHw
— John Frie (@jgfrie) March 1, 2023
They really are tone deaf. https://t.co/Hw2I2IJ9Kb
— kropnwot (@kropnwot) March 1, 2023
Meanwhile, in the real world…
Biden Communications Director Kate Bedingfield falsely claims Biden has lowered energy prices and utility bills.
FACT: Electricity is up 11.9%, fuel oil is up 27.7%, and natural gas is up 26.7% over last year. Also, gas costs $1/gal more than when Biden took office. pic.twitter.com/BhdHyZp8HF
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 1, 2023
And nobody’s buying that BS outside of the Biden admin’s most loyal Kool-Aid drinkers:
CNN: A new poll shows that a record number of Americans say they are financially worse off under Joe Biden.
“That’s the highest number they’ve been polling for 37 years…that’s a tough one.” pic.twitter.com/MpCiUJ13pt
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 6, 2023
That’s because of all the Building Back Better… or something.
***
***
