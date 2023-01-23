The Republican Party may not have fared terribly well in the midterm elections, but they did manage to take back the House of Representatives, if only by a small margin.

That makes the White House very, very nervous, because it means that the Biden administration could face some hurdles when it comes to ramming more of their agenda through Congress. And a nervous White House is a desperate White House. And a desperate White House says stuff like this:

White House: “House Republicans’ economic agenda: higher gas prices, higher middle class taxes, higher inflation, higher drug costs.” — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) January 23, 2023

Wow. That all sounds pretty scary. With the Republicans in control of the House, Americans will face higher gas prices, higher middle class taxes, higher inflation, and higher drug costs.

Wait higher what prices — Scott Lincicome (@scottlincicome) January 23, 2023

Higher gas prices. Do try and keep up, Scott. Your economic stability depends on it.

And while we’re on the subject of economic stability, if you think about the state of our economy, House Republicans’ economic agenda actually sounds like it will keep things pretty stable. Or at least consistent:

Shorter White House: "House Republicans’ economic agenda: keep things the same as they are now." Bold take. — Dan Goldwasser (@dgoldwas) January 23, 2023

Extremely bold.

So no change from where we currently are under Biden? https://t.co/qaclus7JSQ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 23, 2023

Yep, pretty much.

I mean, we already have all those right now under Biden. https://t.co/kPnPQoI1lC — John Cooper (@thejcoop) January 23, 2023

We’ve had them under Biden pretty much since he got sworn in. So we’re not exactly clear on why all of those things would suddenly be bad just because Republicans have a majority in the House. Especially since all of the economic policies that the Biden administration and Democratic politicians have advocated for would result — and have already resulted — in things like higher gas prices, higher middle class taxes, higher inflation, and higher drug costs.

It wasn't so bad the last 2 years. Don't get why this agenda would be at all an issue Can anyone explain? https://t.co/e5ezVIW2RB — Joel Weingart (@JoelWeingart_) January 23, 2023

Did they just look at the last two years under Biden and decide that it was so horrible they should attribute it to their enemies? https://t.co/ppBwGmKHfZ — Fiscal Therapist (@BigLifeMark) January 23, 2023

It’s almost like all that stuff only bad when Democrats need an excuse shift blame to Republicans.

Democrats inflated everything with their obscene spending bills creating this very mess. YOU increased gas prices, taxes and drug costs. https://t.co/sAD9CdLA3n — Melissa Mackenzie (@MelissaTweets) January 23, 2023

This goes in line with the lie that the Republicans are going to purposely ruin the economy to make Biden look bad. He did that all on his own. — QZ (@qz6784) January 23, 2023

At the risk of us sounding like a broken record, we’re going to say it again: the Biden administration thinks you’re stupid.

Straight out of the leftist playbook. Accuse others of what you yourself are already doing. — Fred’s Dog (@SamSpad38744700) January 23, 2023

The White House knows this is verbatim the story of their first two years, so this is little more than an “I know you are but what am I?” comms strategy. https://t.co/RN1gsxJHpj — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) January 23, 2023

“I know you are but what am I?” is definitely the Biden White House’s preferred communications strategy. Well, that and “SQUIRREL!”

It's always fun to play the game, "is it a lack of self-awareness or is it lying?". https://t.co/bD5bXSqw9G — Brittany (@bccover) January 23, 2023

It’s lying. It’s definitely lying.

