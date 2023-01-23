The Republican Party may not have fared terribly well in the midterm elections, but they did manage to take back the House of Representatives, if only by a small margin.

That makes the White House very, very nervous, because it means that the Biden administration could face some hurdles when it comes to ramming more of their agenda through Congress. And a nervous White House is a desperate White House. And a desperate White House says stuff like this:

Wow. That all sounds pretty scary. With the Republicans in control of the House, Americans will face higher gas prices, higher middle class taxes, higher inflation, and higher drug costs.

Higher gas prices. Do try and keep up, Scott. Your economic stability depends on it.

And while we’re on the subject of economic stability, if you think about the state of our economy, House Republicans’ economic agenda actually sounds like it will keep things pretty stable. Or at least consistent:

Extremely bold.

 

Yep, pretty much.

We’ve had them under Biden pretty much since he got sworn in. So we’re not exactly clear on why all of those things would suddenly be bad just because Republicans have a majority in the House. Especially since all of the economic policies that the Biden administration and Democratic politicians have advocated for would result — and have already resulted — in things like higher gas prices, higher middle class taxes, higher inflation, and higher drug costs.

It’s almost like all that stuff only bad when Democrats need an excuse shift blame to Republicans.

At the risk of us sounding like a broken record, we’re going to say it again: the Biden administration thinks you’re stupid.

“I know you are but what am I?” is definitely the Biden White House’s preferred communications strategy. Well, that and “SQUIRREL!”

It’s lying. It’s definitely lying.

***

