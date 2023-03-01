United Airlines has a tweet this week that’s caught a lot of attention. And by “a lot of attention” we mean getting ratioed all the way up to a cruising altitude of 40,000 feet. But this isn’t unusual for United.

In 2021 the company weighed in on the Georgia election law:

That same year, United also made a commitment that half of the pilots they train in the next ten years will be “women and people of color”:

Our flight deck should reflect the diverse group of people on board our planes every day. That’s why we plan for 50% of the 5,000 pilots we train in the next decade to be women or people of color. Learn more and apply now: https://t.co/VbOFvFOksB pic.twitter.com/r0ScH6MQAJ — United Airlines (@united) April 6, 2021

Now United’s wokeness has gained altitude with this tweet:

This 🐨 flew from San Francisco ➡️ Sydney with an all-LGBTQ+ crew for 🌎 Pride in partnership with @VirginAustralia. 🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/7gNkZN4Iqw — United Airlines (@united) February 28, 2023

Do they have any flights that are piloted by people chosen solely on their flying skills, aviation experience and nothing else? Because that’s the one we want to be on, and apparently most other people as well:

I prefer the “our pilots are qualified by their ability to safely operate a passenger aircraft” flag on my planes. https://t.co/KQp7o6Iz7c — Chad Prather (@WatchChad) March 1, 2023

This is so ludicrous. I don't care about the sexuality of my airplane crew. I want pilots who will get me to my destination safely & in a timely manner. I would be more likely to patronize a company who didn't fire its workers for not being vaccinated. — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) March 1, 2023

I do not want my pilots to be lauded for anything besides their ability to fly a plane. https://t.co/aoshsgeoM3 — this Max guy (@MaxNordau) March 1, 2023

Bingo! If they’re good pilots, fantastic.

I think the comments of your customers on this post should give you a hint as to what we loyal passengers are concern about this. Whats’s important to all of US is that we and our families get safely to our destinations no matter who’s flying. Our lives depends on that — Willie Lora (@LoraWMedia) March 1, 2023

Just fly the damn plane! https://t.co/BGKTk1Ozb4 — Cassandra (@CassyWearsHeels) March 1, 2023

airlines choosing to check boxes over putting qualified personnel behind the cockpit means sooner or later these diversity flights will crash and get passengers killed. https://t.co/MykhNf2B3u — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) March 1, 2023

They discriminated on the basis of sexuality to staff the crew. This is against US law. https://t.co/5vVRnM0TJ2 — MidnightChrome (@midnight_chrome) March 1, 2023

Maybe that’s OK as long as it’s done for the approved reasons.

As the Seinfeld joke goes… “Just wind up where it says on the ticket, okay?” — Josh Cinnamo (@JoshCinnamo) March 1, 2023

Identity politics have fully infiltrated even the airline industry.

with all due respect, when will @united announce when an "all straight" Flight Attendant crew will be aboard. — Tony AJB FJB Bruno (@TonyBrunoShow) March 1, 2023

“Just don’t crash the plane” seems to be all that most passengers want.

That ratio on this tweet is something to behold. https://t.co/RBFMCZVuE3 — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) March 1, 2023

It is indeed impressive:

