United Airlines has a tweet this week that’s caught a lot of attention. And by “a lot of attention” we mean getting ratioed all the way up to a cruising altitude of 40,000 feet. But this isn’t unusual for United.

In 2021 the company weighed in on the Georgia election law:

That same year, United also made a commitment that half of the pilots they train in the next ten years will be “women and people of color”:

Now United’s wokeness has gained altitude with this tweet:

Do they have any flights that are piloted by people chosen solely on their flying skills, aviation experience and nothing else? Because that’s the one we want to be on, and apparently most other people as well:

Trending

Bingo! If they’re good pilots, fantastic.

Maybe that’s OK as long as it’s done for the approved reasons.

Identity politics have fully infiltrated even the airline industry.

“Just don’t crash the plane” seems to be all that most passengers want.

It is indeed impressive:

null

***

Related:

United Airlines affirms their commitment to training pilots based on sex and race, because those are more important than actual qualifications

Oilfield Rando takes deep, disturbing dive into CDC’s ‘LGBTQ Inclusivity Self-Assessment’ for schools

Townhall’s Mia Cathell investigated an LGBTQ pedophile ring and here’s what she found

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: