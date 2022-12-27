Despite the efforts of the Germans to get Twitchy staple @Oilfield_Rando kicked off, he has nevertheless persisted on Twitter. It definitely hasn’t been all smooth sailing, as he was briefly suspended last week for violating Twitter’s Terms of Service, although it wasn’t really clear what in his tweet was actually in violation of the TOS.

Anyway, since he’s around at the moment, he apparently figured that now would be as good a time as any to take a look at a real piece of work from the CDC:

Intrigued? Just wait until you see what’s actually in there. Please come with us on a journey as @Oilfield_Rando guides us through this woke dumpster fire of wokeness, which was originally published in October of 2020 (we must’ve missed it while we were busy being locked down or something):

Welcome to the CDC's self-assessment tool for LGBTQ Inclusivity in Schools. (https://t.co/ofiweL4cvr) The purpose is to "to help schools enhance

LGBTQ inclusive policies, programs,

and practices". Are we ready to begin? pic.twitter.com/SM3LnpPRHe — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 27, 2022

We’re as ready to begin as one could possibly be to begin something like this.

Wait are they saying LGBTQ is a disease? Because that’s what they are supposed to be concerned with… https://t.co/XU4VPUg8ZZ — Geisha in Advent (@sisterinferior) December 27, 2022

We wish that that were the only question prompted by this “self-assessment tool.” Alas, the more we learned about this thing, the less actually made any sense whatsoever.

Let us proceed:

We're going to find out where you are on the "LGBTQ Inclusivity Spectrum". The CDC will ask you a series of questions, and you'll choose the answer A, B, or C. Your answers will determine if you're:

Minimally Inclusive, Moderately Inclusive, or Highly Inclusive. Ready? pic.twitter.com/ZedXYisdPN — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 27, 2022

Here … we … go!

Statement 1—"I recognize that gender, gender identity,

and sexual orientation can be complex,

are unique to an individual, and can be

experienced on a continuum" pic.twitter.com/mJcrMG0loX — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 27, 2022

Statement 2— "I am aware of how my own and others’

attitudes toward LGBTQ students can

impact our interactions." pic.twitter.com/33Xh5AsT6L — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 27, 2022

Statement 3—"I cannot assume a student’s gender,

gender identity, or sexual orientation." pic.twitter.com/AFC0xHBjEg — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 27, 2022

Make sure you’re keeping track of your answers.

Statement 4—"I use neutral terms (e.g., “partner” instead of “boyfriend” or “girlfriend”) to describe

students’ romantic relationships instead

of making assumptions" pic.twitter.com/Nt52TnzYGH — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 27, 2022

Statement 5—"I use inclusive terminology (e.g., using

individuals’ chosen names/pronouns, not

assuming genders of individuals’ friends,

family members, or romantic partners) in

conversations with students, peers, and

community members." pic.twitter.com/bT6MUaxsiW — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 27, 2022

Statement 6—"I use students’ chosen name(s) in all school environments, including abbreviations and

pronouns [e.g., Jim vs. James; Natalie (she,

her) vs Nathan (he, him)]" pic.twitter.com/u01ylPLJAH — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 27, 2022

Statement 7—"I correct those around me if I hear

them using incorrect, outdated,

derogatory, or harmful language or

terminology (see Section 5: Glossary

of Terms for updated language)." pic.twitter.com/VfEd8PZ985 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 27, 2022

Statement 8—"I advocate for LGBTQ inclusive

and affirming materials in all school

and classroom environments." pic.twitter.com/QTXj5peIq4 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 27, 2022

Statement 9—"If I see or hear harmful situations or

comments (e.g., bullying, harassment,

or physical /emotional violence), I

intervene whenever possible." pic.twitter.com/WQF49fGDEF — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 27, 2022

Statement 10—"I participate in my schools’ Gay Straight Alliance/Genders and Sexualities

Alliance (GSA)" pic.twitter.com/eoVY8kVwGd — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 27, 2022

Time for the moment of truth:

Time to score your inclusivity! Tally up all your A, B, and C responses. Were your answers mostly A? You're an "Awesome Ally". Keep up the good work and share your knowledge with those around you. pic.twitter.com/6dMG2XO5Hd — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 27, 2022

Of course, even if you’ve achieved “Awesome Ally” status, don’t think that you’re in the clear:

Even though you're an "Awesome Ally", you should use these CDC Resources to enhance your efforts, including the Hatcher Group's "Yips for Writing about Transgender and Gender Non-Conforming People" pic.twitter.com/LZS9uedTek — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 27, 2022

There’s always more to learn.

Did you answer mostly B's? Sounds like you're only "Moderately Inclusive", and should "consider the resources below for increasing your range of knowledge and information, addressing your barriers, and expanding your efforts further towards being an ally" pic.twitter.com/kurjm7ur5y — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 27, 2022

Did you answer…mostly C's? Well, you're "Minimally Inclusive". You should "make time to commit to changes". You should review the "Genderbread person". Also, review HRC's

Resources for an LGBTQ and Gender Inclusive Schools, and the PLFAG's Guide to Being a Trans Ally pic.twitter.com/yYNexVrUM8 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 27, 2022

So, so much to learn.

Alright, we're ready to move into the next section. Yes, there are more sections. But the CDC put in this wonderful section divider to break things up. Enjoy it as we move on! pic.twitter.com/HAwJUl5u8B — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 27, 2022

We're now going to assess the inclusivity of school administrators. Same format, choose A/B/C in response to a series of statements. Ready? Let's begin! pic.twitter.com/g2oXggv9ya — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 27, 2022

Round two, comin’ atcha:

Statement 1—I enforce our non-discrimination, harassment,

and bullying policies for all students, including

LGBTQ students. pic.twitter.com/veTUmNMNp8 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 27, 2022

Statement 2—The anti-bullying and non-discrimination

policies explicitly include protection for

LGBTQ students. pic.twitter.com/NPkFrKttx6 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 27, 2022

Statement 3—I ensure event (e.g., prom, pep rallies) policy(s) allows the inclusion of same-gender and gender non-conforming couples. pic.twitter.com/yyvHBslyzY — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 27, 2022

Statement 4—The policy(s) in place allows students

to use the bathroom/locker room which

aligns to their chosen gender. pic.twitter.com/2fNMTktfyf — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 27, 2022

Statement 5—The policy(s) in place accommodates students who want their paperwork to present their chosen name and pronouns, rather than their legal name. pic.twitter.com/VkT44qolCg — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 27, 2022

Statement 6—The dress code and uniform requirement policy(s) are gender-neutral. pic.twitter.com/zBOfZxAotV — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 27, 2022

Statement 7—Physical education and athletics programs have written policies that allow co-educational team (i.e., mixed genders) offerings and participation. pic.twitter.com/9gihYLHzlZ — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 27, 2022

Statement 8—The technology policies allow student access to age-appropriate LGBTQ content and information (e.g., LGBTQ-specific media, public health and education organizations, and entertainment sites). pic.twitter.com/iXcAMOnQOc — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 27, 2022

Statement 9—I work to create a culture of accountability among my staff by providing leadership, resources, and training for identifying safe spaces within the school. pic.twitter.com/vrh7AT1UBQ — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 27, 2022

Statement 10—I elicit feedback from students or school staff about the implementation of policies intended to create safe and supportive environments for LGBTQ students pic.twitter.com/DYhnUTSgT0 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 27, 2022

Statement 11—I work with staff in my school to identify and mark safe spaces (e.g., classrooms, counselors’ offices, designated student organizations) where LGBTQ students can get nonjudgmental support from staff. pic.twitter.com/Xrgkqbpfaa — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 27, 2022

Statement 12—Our district allows teachers to develop LGBTQ inclusive curricula or adapt curricula and materials to be more LGBTQ inclusive. pic.twitter.com/rQsX7DREaR — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 27, 2022

Statement 13—Our district maintains an advisory group (e.g., School Health Advisory Council) that regularly monitors and provides recommendations for creating safe and supportive environments for LGBTQ students. pic.twitter.com/lzg0bF7peD — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 27, 2022

Statement 14—I support my staff attending trainings focused on creating safe and supportive environments for LGBTQ students pic.twitter.com/dV6Ner93ZY — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 27, 2022

Isn’t this fun?

As we move into the school administrator professional development section, we break up the monotony with a nice photo from Zackary Drucker's "The Gender Spectrum Collection" pic.twitter.com/WQS19Rbxfe — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 27, 2022

Statement 15—I attend training and professional development focused on creating safe and supportive environments for LGBTQ students. You're not answering A unless you do this ANNUALLY pic.twitter.com/eul9J3TZXk — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 27, 2022

And once again, it’s time to tally up those A’s, B’s, and C’s:

Tally up your scores! If you answered mostly A's, you're an "Awesome Ally"! You should still read Gender Inclusive School's state-by state guide of gender inclusive policies developed by "queer educator" Dave Edwards! Also gender-inclusive puberty education by Gender Spectrum pic.twitter.com/CweQ0C38uT — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 27, 2022

Mostly B's? Well, your Moderately Inclusive ass needs to read up on the CDC's Youth LGBT Youth Resources for Educators and School Administrators pic.twitter.com/dWTy0SKm7o — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 27, 2022

If you answered mostly C's, you've got quite a bit of homework, including the American Psychological Association's "Supporting transgender and gender diverse students in schools", and the CDC's "Supporting LGBT Youth in Schools" Webinar pic.twitter.com/HnG4Zyu9su — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 27, 2022

Hey, it’s not only students who should have to do homework!

Alright, let's move on into the next section, the assessment for Educators! Sure, you may feel like you're being waterboarded at this point, but the CDC inserted another divider picture to remind you of what you're fighting for! pic.twitter.com/NiwFNXNYii — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 27, 2022

Statement 1—I use a behavioral management plan (e.g., establishing classroom routines and procedures, increasing individualized student support) that uses inclusive practices to support LGBTQ students. pic.twitter.com/foKC8WuQqu — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 27, 2022

Statement 2—I do not allow bullying, harassment, or stigmatizing language and behaviors, from either students or other adults, in my classroom or learning space. pic.twitter.com/9qtIEBIDF2 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 27, 2022

Statement 3—My classroom or learning space includes visual labels (e.g., rainbow flags, pink triangles, unisex bathroom signs) marking it as a safe space for LGBTQ students. pic.twitter.com/3eku6YATNU — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 27, 2022

Statement 4—My classroom or learning space includes inclusive group norms/rules and behavioral expectations (e.g., stigmatizing remarks based on gender identity or sexual orientation are not tolerated). pic.twitter.com/gHRknVc5s8 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 27, 2022

Statement 5—I ensure content and supporting materials are LGBTQ inclusive (e.g., ensure LGBTQ people, history, events, and resources are presented) pic.twitter.com/NBkksfKoUS — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 27, 2022

Statement 6—I work to improve my knowledge and skills by attending training and professional development focused on LGBTQ inclusive teaching practices. pic.twitter.com/joHrxpK02d — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 27, 2022

Statement 7—I attend training and professional development focused on creating safe and supportive environments for LGBTQ students. Sure, that sounds exactly like the last statement, but you must understand there are a LOT of inclusivity consultants who need to make a living! pic.twitter.com/sz9bsikHvw — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 27, 2022

Statement 8—During sexual health education lessons, I present information on the range of gender identities and sexual orientations which make up the diversity of friend and romantic relationships. pic.twitter.com/DJtAY6tbVT — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 27, 2022

Statement 9—During sexual health education, I include a variety of ways for students to submit questions or topics for discussion (e.g., anonymous question box or online forums). pic.twitter.com/u360WDi6m3 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 27, 2022

Statement 10—During sexual health education lessons, I present information on all types of sex, not centering on penis/vagina penetrative sex. pic.twitter.com/LCPe4zgiuS — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 27, 2022

Statement 11—During sexual health education lessons, I present HIV/sexually transmitted infection (STI) and unintended pregnancy prevention information which meets the needs of LGBTQ students. pic.twitter.com/B1R3vfABnE — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 27, 2022

Statement 12—During sexual health education lessons, I describe anatomy and physiology separate from gender (e.g., “a body with a penis,” “a body with a vagina”). pic.twitter.com/2uoDDNJsye — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 27, 2022

This all sounds very Science™-y.

“Come on Rando, why don’t you trust what the CDC is saying about Covid?” Well my good gullible bitch, this is how the CDC tells school teachers to conduct their sex ed sessions https://t.co/P4KcTzRQDS — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 27, 2022

And the CDC’s still got more to teach us about LGBTQ inclusivity. We’ve only just begun to scratch the surface.

But first, the scores:

Alrighty, teachers, tally up those answers! Are you a mostly A's Awesome Ally? Great! The CDC still thinks you should check out Gender Spectrum's "Principles of Gender-Inclusive Puberty and Health Education" and GLSEN's "LGBT-Inclusive Curriculum" pic.twitter.com/p1GEyrCviF — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 27, 2022

Mostly B's? Only Moderately Inclusive? The CDC recommends Future of Sex Education's LGBTQ-inclusive sexual health curriculum and HRC's "Three Ways to Respect Non-Binary Students in the Classroom" pic.twitter.com/m8hps6cl2Y — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 27, 2022

Mostly C's, you bigot?! CDC recommends Colorado Public Radio's "Making Classrooms More LGBTQ Inclusive", NPR's "5 Ways to Make Classrooms More Inclusive", and Scholastic Teaching's "Create Inclusive, Affirming Schools for LGBT Students" pic.twitter.com/ZVbWq3bZBn — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 27, 2022

Well, if you didn’t already have plans for this weekend, now you do.

Ok we're doing great guys, now stand up and stretch, go use the bathroom of your preference, and gaze upon the CDC's inclusive divider photo before we head into the last section: assessment for School Health Services Staff! pic.twitter.com/g5F7oYvZCj — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 27, 2022

Ooo … this should be good!

Statement 1—Our school nurse’s office/health clinic is a place that all students feel as comfortable as possible, regardless of gender, gender identity, or sexual orientation. pic.twitter.com/fUSuPpt18r — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 27, 2022

Statement 2—Our school nurse’s office/health clinic includes visual labels (e.g., posting visible rainbow flags, pink triangles, unisex bathroom signs, or other LGBTQ-friendly symbols) marking it as a welcoming and inclusive environment for LGBTQ students pic.twitter.com/0FpkpE9X9z — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 27, 2022

Statement 3—Our school nurse’s office/health clinic uses inclusive intake forms (e.g., uses the ‘two-step’ method that asks for both gender identity and sex at birth, including write-in options). pic.twitter.com/H969PZiVEm — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 27, 2022

Statement 4—Our school nurse’s office/health clinic provides health information and services to all students regardless of gender identity or sexual orientation. pic.twitter.com/LxwxIHHGVr — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 27, 2022

Statement 5—Our school nurse’s office/health clinic uses students’ chosen name and pronoun(s) in the school nurses’ office/health clinic and waiting areas. pic.twitter.com/EJN9dwjUJr — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 27, 2022

Statement 6—Our school nurse’s office/health clinic includes LGBTQ-specific health pamphlets, brochures, and posters in all waiting areas. pic.twitter.com/8bYNZVuaiS — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 27, 2022

Statement 7—When/if I deliver sexual health information and services, I present information on all types of sex, not centering on penis/vagina penetrative sex. pic.twitter.com/PdqlwEMHx5 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 27, 2022

Statement 8—When/if I deliver sexual health information and services, I present HIV/STI and unintended pregnancy prevention information that meets the needs of LGBTQ students. pic.twitter.com/QtyvrSjQwG — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 27, 2022

Statement 9—When/if I deliver sexual health information and services, I describe anatomy and physiology separate from gender (e.g., “a body with a penis,”“a body with a vagina”). pic.twitter.com/Ifx0KzBLTJ — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 27, 2022

Statement 10—I work to ensure access to providers not on school property who have experience in providing social and psychological services to LGBTQ students. pic.twitter.com/s33R9rKqak — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 27, 2022

Statement 11—If, for any reason, I am unable to provide needed/wanted health services (e.g., HIV/STI testing, counseling, and reproductive healthcare), I make referrals for evidence-based care to healthcare professionals knowledgeable about the healthcare needs of LGBTQ students pic.twitter.com/zGticovtPd — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 27, 2022

“Evidence-based care.”

Statement 12—I work to improve my knowledge and skills by attending training and professional development focused on providing LGBTQ inclusive health care services. pic.twitter.com/1SVZrdrkIq — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 27, 2022

Statement 13—I attend training and professional development focused on creating safe and supportive school environments for LGBTQ students. pic.twitter.com/ahcPvWvlm0 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 27, 2022

Whew! What a ride that was.

You know the drill, tally em up! The Awesome Allies have the most homework this time. Sorry, the indoctr–I mean, work never stops! The Center of Excellence for Transgender Health is a must-visit! pic.twitter.com/TMZr0TtD2w — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 27, 2022

We hope you've enjoyed the CDC's LGBTQI+ School Inclusivity Assessment! Don't worry about your scores, it's not like your federal funding is at stake. Yet. — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 27, 2022

***

***

