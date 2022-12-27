Despite the efforts of the Germans to get Twitchy staple @Oilfield_Rando kicked off, he has nevertheless persisted on Twitter. It definitely hasn’t been all smooth sailing, as he was briefly suspended last week for violating Twitter’s Terms of Service, although it wasn’t really clear what in his tweet was actually in violation of the TOS.

Anyway, since he’s around at the moment, he apparently figured that now would be as good a time as any to take a look at a real piece of work from the CDC:

Intrigued? Just wait until you see what’s actually in there. Please come with us on a journey as @Oilfield_Rando guides us through this woke dumpster fire of wokeness, which was originally published in October of 2020 (we must’ve missed it while we were busy being locked down or something):

We’re as ready to begin as one could possibly be to begin something like this.

We wish that that were the only question prompted by this “self-assessment tool.” Alas, the more we learned about this thing, the less actually made any sense whatsoever.

Let us proceed:

Here … we … go!

Make sure you’re keeping track of your answers.

Time for the moment of truth:

Of course, even if you’ve achieved “Awesome Ally” status, don’t think that you’re in the clear:

There’s always more to learn.

So, so much to learn.

Round two, comin’ atcha:

Isn’t this fun?

And once again, it’s time to tally up those A’s, B’s, and C’s:

Hey, it’s not only students who should have to do homework!

This all sounds very Science™-y.

And the CDC’s still got more to teach us about LGBTQ inclusivity. We’ve only just begun to scratch the surface.

But first, the scores:

Well, if you didn’t already have plans for this weekend, now you do.

Ooo … this should be good!

“Evidence-based care.”

Whew! What a ride that was.

