Recently, United Airlines took a bold stand against Georgia’s new election law:

But what good is a bold stand if there’s no action to back it up? Not much.

So United is putting their money where their mouth is and showing that they’re extremely serious about combatting Jim Crow and racism:

Our flight deck should reflect the diverse group of people on board our planes every day. That’s why we plan for 50% of the 5,000 pilots we train in the next decade to be women or people of color. Learn more and apply now: https://t.co/VbOFvFOksB pic.twitter.com/r0ScH6MQAJ — United Airlines (@united) April 6, 2021

How stunning and brave of United! Or at least brave. Because it’s pretty brave to just announce to potential customers that you’re prioritizing pilot hires based on sex and race, as opposed to being chiefly concerned about pilots’ capability to competently fly and land a plane.

Irrespective of the goal, please pick the best pilots… — S (@SST3D) April 6, 2021

All the highly qualified candidates we accept into the Academy, regardless of race or sex, will have met or exceeded the standards we set for admittance. ^MJ — United Airlines (@united) April 6, 2021

OK, MJ, but you guys are setting up a quota based purely on race and sex. So this isn’t so much about training the best pilots as it is about appearing woke enough. Oh, and potentially screwing over eminently qualified candidates simply because they’re white and male.

"We hire pilots with the very best genitalia and melanin levels to ensure our passengers can see diversity is our number one priority." — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) April 7, 2021

We’ll pass, thanks.

How about you just hire the BEST person for the job, regardless of sex and/or race?

Quotas are dumb. — Ge🤦🏻‍♀️rge Wept (@GeorgeWept) April 7, 2021

I’d really prefer you just blindly pick the ones who won’t crash. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) April 7, 2021

How did we get here? The last thing I would want is a pilot selected based on the color of his/her skin or the shape of his/her genitals rather than his/her ability to fly a plane. — Venky Venkatraman (@vvenky) April 6, 2021

Yeaaaa when I'm 31,000 feet in the air, I'm not really gonna find comfort in knowing that my pilot was an affirmative action hire. — Julie Borowski (@JulieBorowski) April 7, 2021

I imagine that it's difficult to be a female pilot. You have to try to overcome sexist assumptions that you are not capable or qualified as a male pilot. So it doesn't help when airlines actually lower the standards for female pilots- just creates more distrust of female pilots. — Julie Borowski (@JulieBorowski) April 7, 2021

Selecting pilots for anything other than skill and ability does not make me want to fly this airline. If United has a discrimination problem, then stop it. But do not stop hiring the best pilots for some stupid political narrative. — Captain Dave (@FarmBoat) April 7, 2021

Georgia’s election law isn’t responsible for an insufficiently diverse squad of pilots at United Airlines. Nope, this one’s on United Airlines. This one’s their problem.

And speaking of problems for United Airlines:

Looking forward to the discrimination lawsuit https://t.co/wJt6gFfuYz — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 7, 2021

Should be very entertaining.