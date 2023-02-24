Carjackings and car thefts in Washington, DC are out of control (if only somebody could have predicted one of the negative effects of not enforcing laws):

According to MPD’s own reporting, D.C. is seeing on average more than one carjacking per day this year. The latest report on the MPD Carjacking Dashboard shows 82 carjackings in 2023 as of Feb. 22. The department says they’ve closed 14 of the cases. They report just eight arrests. Some suspects are charged in more than one. While MPD reports overall carjackings are down about 15% in 2023, the number of arrests is also down compared to last year, according to the department’s dashboard. “It’s ridiculous,” Lisa, a recent carjacking victim, told the I-Team in reaction to the low number of arrests.

Fortunately for DC residents, help is on the way… sort of. And it comes courtesy of DC Mayor Muriel Bowser and taxpayers and is for only a certain kind of car:

Beginning Friday, February 24, DC residents who own a 2011-2021 Kia or Hyundai can pick up a free steering wheel lock from a @DCPoliceDept

station. — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) February 23, 2023

Take that, carjackers!

It seems that there might be another more effective way:

Or you could just start enforcing the law and prosecuting criminals — Obi_1_D_AllKnowing (@obiopiah) February 24, 2023

Heaven forbid!

If this isn't the epitome of a Democrat's idea of dealing with crime, I don't know what is. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) February 24, 2023

That speaks volumes.

Isn't it easier to resign? — The Gambling Tailor (@KingTailorGang) February 23, 2023

Democrats’ policies are so regressive, they are now bringing back “The Club” from the 1980’s in response to rising car thefts. Instead of turning back time, reverse your pro-criminal policies! https://t.co/gmKwIeKrRJ — Nicole Malliotakis (@NMalliotakis) February 24, 2023

Where can DC residents who own cars go to pick up a competent mayor? https://t.co/xFWRx1PbN0 — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) February 24, 2023

That does seem to be a much larger problem.

***

***

