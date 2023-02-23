The official Twitter account of NATO has a ten-tweet thread called “Pavlo’s story.”

The story begins this way:

I’d never served in the Armed Forces before. Hadn’t even done compulsory military service. I’d always been a journalist – both before 2014, when I lived in Crimea, and after 2014, when Russia annexed Crimea and I had to move to Kyiv. Then in 2022, on day two of Russia’s full-scale invasion, I went and joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The ninth tweet in NATO’s thread sure has caught some attention, and here it is:

Wait, “one of the great epics of this century”?

And yet here we are.

The competition is fierce as always but it’s right up there.

According to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, in the next few months, the U.S. will be sending $10 billion more to support “one of the great epics of this century” on top of the $100-plus billion already supplied.

