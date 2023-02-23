The official Twitter account of NATO has a ten-tweet thread called “Pavlo’s story.”

The story begins this way:

I’d never served in the Armed Forces before. Hadn’t even done compulsory military service. I’d always been a journalist – both before 2014, when I lived in Crimea, and after 2014, when Russia annexed Crimea and I had to move to Kyiv. Then in 2022, on day two of Russia’s full-scale invasion, I went and joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The ninth tweet in NATO’s thread sure has caught some attention, and here it is:

🗣️ Ukraine is hosting one of the great epics of this century ❝We are Harry Potter and William Wallace, the Na’vi and Han Solo. We’re escaping from Shawshank and blowing up the Death Star. We are fighting with the Harkonnens and challenging Thanos.❞ [9/10] pic.twitter.com/HBji5RoWws — NATO (@NATO) February 23, 2023

Wait, “one of the great epics of this century”?

this simply cannot be real life — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) February 23, 2023

And yet here we are.

This tweet is reason enough to abolish NATO. — Aaron Schrank (@aaronschrank) February 23, 2023

Bro NATO hired a redditor to run their feed lmao https://t.co/lFGAy61rqy — Mutahar (@OrdinaryGamers) February 23, 2023

We're being forced into a third World War by people who write tweets like this https://t.co/GKf5DnFKRZ — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) February 23, 2023

This is maybe the worst tweet of all time https://t.co/b4HRE5vFcE — Alaric The Barbarian (@0xAlaric) February 23, 2023

The competition is fierce as always but it’s right up there.

War is just entertainment to these people. Unreal. https://t.co/VgqWC6R0kQ — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) February 23, 2023

While this tweet may seem like ridiculous self-parody, it's an authentic reflection of how "Western" officialdom encourages the moral and ideological dimensions of the war to be viewed through the prism of commercial mass entertainment https://t.co/4XK9pOPaPX — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) February 23, 2023

According to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, in the next few months, the U.S. will be sending $10 billion more to support “one of the great epics of this century” on top of the $100-plus billion already supplied.

***

