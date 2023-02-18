Joe Biden, the nation’s electric car salesman-in-chief, has been working hard to sell Americans on the idea of EVs ever since taking office. He makes it sound like the miracle cure for the high cost at the gas pump with no downside, even on cross-country drives:

Joe Biden on electric cars: "When you buy an electric vehicle, you can go across America on a single tank of gas figuratively speaking. It's not gas. You plug it in." pic.twitter.com/uUPaaboBV6 — The First (@TheFirstonTV) October 28, 2021

As a lot of folks know, I’m a car guy. I’ve gotten a chance to drive some pretty incredible vehicles over the years, but I never could have imagined ones like the electric vehicle I took for a spin today. The future is electric – and it will be made right here in America. pic.twitter.com/foX0ydM6mo — President Biden (@POTUS) November 18, 2021

We’re building 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations across the country. The great American road trip will be fully electrified. — President Biden (@POTUS) December 3, 2022

Does anybody really want to venture a drive through the mountains in an EV?

In any case, here’s a story the Biden White House will not be spotlighting because it goes against their desired narrative on this topic:

A long road trip in an electric vehicle is entirely doable — but not without its challenges.https://t.co/ihNpgjUMV7 — Axios (@axios) February 15, 2023

“Challenges,” such as you’d better not be in too much of a hurry:

A couple took their EV from Michigan to Florida and had to stop 12 times to charge it. They say it added anywhere from four to 11 hours to their trip.https://t.co/6hU0UnhXF4 — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) February 18, 2023

For now we’ll hang on to our gas-powered vehicles, especially for the long trips.

Nothing says road trip like an added 11 hours. https://t.co/JsxWKMsFnF — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) February 18, 2023

Also the couple decided to stay chilly and not turn the heat on very much in order to save battery power:

A couple took their electric vehicle on a road trip from Michigan to Florida and said they experienced “range anxiety” the entire way. Bill and Joann Muller drove 1,500 miles from Michigan to Florida in a Kia EV6. “We were constantly thinking about where to charge next,” Joann Muller explained for Axios. “It occupied our minds more than where to eat or spend the night.” Muller said they stopped 12 times to charge, with each time lasting between 20 minutes and 55 minutes and ultimately adding anywhere from four to 11 hours to their trip. The couple also avoided using in-cabin heat, despite winter temperatures outside, to help preserve the EV’s battery.

Maybe next time haul along a gas generator… just in case:

