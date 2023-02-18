Joe Biden, the nation’s electric car salesman-in-chief, has been working hard to sell Americans on the idea of EVs ever since taking office. He makes it sound like the miracle cure for the high cost at the gas pump with no downside, even on cross-country drives:

Does anybody really want to venture a drive through the mountains in an EV?

In any case, here’s a story the Biden White House will not be spotlighting because it goes against their desired narrative on this topic:

“Challenges,” such as you’d better not be in too much of a hurry:

For now we’ll hang on to our gas-powered vehicles, especially for the long trips.

Also the couple decided to stay chilly and not turn the heat on very much in order to save battery power:

A couple took their electric vehicle on a road trip from Michigan to Florida and said they experienced “range anxiety” the entire way.

Bill and Joann Muller drove 1,500 miles from Michigan to Florida in a Kia EV6.

“We were constantly thinking about where to charge next,” Joann Muller explained for Axios. “It occupied our minds more than where to eat or spend the night.”

Muller said they stopped 12 times to charge, with each time lasting between 20 minutes and 55 minutes and ultimately adding anywhere from four to 11 hours to their trip.

The couple also avoided using in-cabin heat, despite winter temperatures outside, to help preserve the EV’s battery.

Maybe next time haul along a gas generator… just in case:

