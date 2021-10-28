Earlier today, President Biden delivered remarks to promote his “Build Back Better” agenda, and his speech was packed full of lies from start to finish.

The number one concern of Americans is inflation, so of course Biden didn’t mention that and instead talked a lot about climate change. During his pitch for electric cars, Biden said something that’s facepalm-worthy on multiple levels:

Joe Biden on electric cars: "When you buy an electric vehicle, you can go across America on a single tank of gas figuratively speaking. It's not gas. You plug it in." pic.twitter.com/uUPaaboBV6 — The First (@TheFirstonTV) October 28, 2021

Wow, Biden makes it sound so easy, clean and cheap! Reality, as usual, tells a different story:

My buddy has a Tesla. He has to plan out his trips because he has to stop every 250 miles for a charge. It takes a half hour. https://t.co/koMURu9p21 — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) October 28, 2021

Took my friend's mom's Tesla out to Joshua Tree a few years back and stopped at a casino in the middle of nowhere while it was charging. Fun for a roadtrip, a total mess for normal life. — Tiana Lowe (@TianaTheFirst) October 28, 2021

This is literally not true by any stretch of the imagination.

The maximum range for electric vehicles is anywhere between 250 to 300 mi. That barely gets you across one or two states. Then you have to stop plug in and charge. https://t.co/XuxlzI7eqQ — Rising serpent 🇺🇸 (@rising_serpent) October 28, 2021

Build Back Better is based on a lie. No electric vehicle can across most states much less across the country. SMH https://t.co/ef1HhCYxMP — Kris Kinder (@kris_kinder) October 28, 2021

Biden and the Dems have to know that everything they’re saying is a lie, but they don’t care — they’re determined to get their hands on trillions more to spend, inflation-be-damned.

Because electricity gets sucked out of the air like a vacuum https://t.co/jayzRVuOE6 — Rip Stingfield (@east_bias) October 28, 2021

What provides the electricity to the charging stations you conveniently forgot to mention? https://t.co/mMrP5pJrM7 — Prince of Doges 🇺🇸 (@princeofdoges) October 28, 2021

Biden would like everybody to believe it’s just magic.

"When you buy an electric vehicle, magic fairies will fly into your garage every night to fill it with electricity." https://t.co/Dq7Z1hZbng — Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) October 28, 2021

There are not enough charging stations….why buy electric if you get stranded?🤔 — Rick G (@RickG2429) October 28, 2021

And the electricity comes from unicorn poop, right? https://t.co/mazQROzB1q — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) October 28, 2021

I have a Tesla and would have to charge after approximately 270 miles! — Liz (@Lizcycles) October 28, 2021

Katie Pavlich adds one more thing:

Your regular reminder that batteries used for electric cars and buses are actually terrible for the environment — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) October 28, 2021

Biden was of course eager to answer any questions reporters had at the conclusion of his remarks. Wait, no he wasn’t: