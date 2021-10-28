Earlier today, President Biden delivered remarks to promote his “Build Back Better” agenda, and his speech was packed full of lies from start to finish.

The number one concern of Americans is inflation, so of course Biden didn’t mention that and instead talked a lot about climate change. During his pitch for electric cars, Biden said something that’s facepalm-worthy on multiple levels:

Wow, Biden makes it sound so easy, clean and cheap! Reality, as usual, tells a different story:

Trending

Biden and the Dems have to know that everything they’re saying is a lie, but they don’t care — they’re determined to get their hands on trillions more to spend, inflation-be-damned.

Biden would like everybody to believe it’s just magic.

Katie Pavlich adds one more thing:

Biden was of course eager to answer any questions reporters had at the conclusion of his remarks. Wait, no he wasn’t:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Build Back Betterelectric carsEVJoe Biden