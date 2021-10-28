Well, color us officially confused!

Just this morning, White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain — who many suspect has a much more hands-on role in Joe Biden’s presidency than the administration lets on — tweeted that the Build Back Better agenda is “twice as big, in real dollars, as the New Deal.”

But now, here’s the president himself reverting to the “it’s fully paid for” argument.

How can something that costs twice as much as the New Deal in real dollars be fully paid for? Is it fully paid for by no tax increases on anyone making under $400,000 a year except for all the tax increases on anyone making over and under and exactly $400,000 a year?

What?

No serious economist.

