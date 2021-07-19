President Biden delivered remarks today about the economy while also walking back a claim he made late last week that Facebook was “killing people” with misinformation (that claim from Biden was, ironically, misinformation).

Biden also addressed inflation and his plan to spend America’s way out of it (what could possibly go wrong?):

Biden also said this:

Joe Biden: "There's nobody suggesting there's unchecked inflation is on the way. No serious economist." — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) July 19, 2021

Biden, taking media questions on inflation fears: "There's nobody suggesting there's unchecked inflation on the way, no serious economist. That's totally different. I mean, look, the stock market is higher than it has been in all of history, even when it went down this month." — Christopher Cadelago (@ccadelago) July 19, 2021

“No serious economist”?

You have two options: 1. Biden is senile.

2. Biden is saying his treasury secretary is not a serious economist. — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) July 19, 2021

"Let's go to Janet Yellen, Biden Treasury Secretary, for reaction" https://t.co/1Ki3yubMka pic.twitter.com/4Po56vXRGX — Ben Williamson (@_WilliamsonBen) July 19, 2021

LOL.

Someone should hold a picture of Janet Yellen up in front of him and ask him if he genuinely knows who it is. https://t.co/ye5EAET0V1 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 19, 2021

Just show him a picture and ask him if he knows her name. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 19, 2021

Yellen last Thursday: "I think we will have several more months of rapid inflation." Biden, today: "There's nobody suggesting there's unchecked inflation is on the way. No serious economist." https://t.co/x7nLksxG0X — Chad Gilmartin (@ChadGilmartinCA) July 19, 2021

Then again…