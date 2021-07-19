Joe Biden recently said that Facebook is “killing people” with “misinformation.”

Joe might’ve been getting a little bit ahead of himself there. Evidently his handlers thought so, because here’s where he’s at today:

So basically Joe Biden is clarifying that he didn’t say that thing he said.

That would be a lot easier if his thermometer weren’t broken.

Team Biden seems to be counting on us being as senile as Joe.

