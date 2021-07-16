Friday just keeps on getting crazier. First, WH press secretary Jen Psaki made a few more disturbing admissions about the Biden administration supporting censorship in the name of getting rid of whatever they deem to be “misinformation,” and that was followed up by what President Biden said when he was leaving for Camp David:

Joe Biden’s message to platforms like Facebook regarding “misinformation”: “They’re killing people.” pic.twitter.com/i8OCWcL9iw — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 16, 2021

Wow, this all escalated quickly!

Was he instructed to go for the most dramatic answer possible? Voting rights is worse than the civil war. Facebook is killing people. Ffs, I don't like Zuck as much as the next guy but let's calm the f down. https://t.co/mNvOA6DAwD — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) July 16, 2021

What's amazing here is that the Libs at Facebook didn't see this coming…they thought they could appease the Dem 🐊 by censoring conservatives. But that only ended up with them getting eaten later… https://t.co/WHc4DAPxSV — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) July 16, 2021

Isn’t it ironic…

Bahahahaha. The vaccine hesitancy is partially due to your administration questioning the reliability of the vaccine because Trump was in office when it was produced. Obviously you’re using “vaccine misinformation” as a way to gain control of the dissemination of information. pic.twitter.com/lFVVz9yyDq — William Copper (@WilliamC0911) July 16, 2021

If misinformation kills then somebody needs to hand the Biden administration a mirror.

Lol I was wondering how he was going to top, “it’s the worse thing since the civil war.” I never doubted you, Joe. https://t.co/12bkcaE03S — Erin Hughes (@ErinHug70181421) July 16, 2021

I guess it's at least progress that Joe Biden has moved on from the Tuskegee Airmen killing people. https://t.co/vuV8xXROcs — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 16, 2021

Fact check: TRUE.