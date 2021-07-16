Yesterday White House press secretary Jen Psaki admitted that the Biden administration stays in touch with social media companies and lets them know who’s in need of being censored. Psaki claimed this only involves “misinformation” about Covid-19 but does anybody really believe that?

Today it got even worse.

Psaki tried to make it all better by comparing the Biden White House flagging problematic Covid posts for the “public platforms” to how they try to police news reports. There was even more:

Triple yikes!

Trending

And every day Psaki shows up with an even bigger shovel than the day before.

These are the same people who call Republicans the authoritarian wannabes? Projection writ large.

Right!?

These people are everything they accused Trump of being, and then some!

Doocy is often the only reporter in the briefing room asking real questions.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Big TechFacebookJen Psakisocial mediatwitter