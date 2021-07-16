Yesterday White House press secretary Jen Psaki admitted that the Biden administration stays in touch with social media companies and lets them know who’s in need of being censored. Psaki claimed this only involves “misinformation” about Covid-19 but does anybody really believe that?

Today it got even worse.

Psaki tried to make it all better by comparing the Biden White House flagging problematic Covid posts for the “public platforms” to how they try to police news reports. There was even more:

.@PressSec on flagging disinformation: "It shouldn't come as a surprise that we're in touch with social media, just like we're in regular touch with all of you and your media outlets about areas where we have concern." — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) July 16, 2021

PSAKI: If you're banned on one social media platform, you should be banned on other social media platforms. pic.twitter.com/81eOCiRc68 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 16, 2021

Only MINUTES LATER, Jen Psaki calls social media sites like Facebook "public platforms." pic.twitter.com/olva3zlSVm — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 16, 2021

Triple yikes!

Somehow she managed to make things worse than yesterday. This only raises more questions about the extent of the White House’s attempts to censor information they don’t agree with. https://t.co/jGvvnsk6dv — Michele Perez Exner (@michelepexner) July 16, 2021

Definition of keep digging. https://t.co/T7Xdgpbrou — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 16, 2021

And every day Psaki shows up with an even bigger shovel than the day before.

Is this supposed to alleviate concerns?!?! https://t.co/R0tFTICWpi — Kelly Sadler (@KellyRiddell) July 16, 2021

Great idea! Maybe the government could helpfully keep a list of which citizens are allowed to speak so that they all know who to ban at once. Utopia awaits! https://t.co/IcxFAdTb8B — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) July 16, 2021

These are the same people who call Republicans the authoritarian wannabes? Projection writ large.

Here we go…government censorship. — Don Carter (@d1carter) July 16, 2021

Now I'm more disturbed — AloeAloeAloe (@AloeAloeAloe2) July 16, 2021

"We're all members of the Ruling Class here" https://t.co/nXODQaJn0L — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) July 16, 2021

Working with media to get a better story is not remotely the same thing as censoring Americans without their permission on a public forum. https://t.co/xiJCXb2TmC — Brian Phillips (@RealBPhil) July 16, 2021

This doesn't make it better. https://t.co/gGAjzQacxW — Scott Nieminen (@UteJazz664) July 16, 2021

Wow. I guess state run media is another "conspiracy theory" we can all cross off the list. https://t.co/yWoO8bjnx2 — ~T~ (@MrsTommyl) July 16, 2021

Right!?

Once again: Imagine the reaction if this had come from that same podium one year ago. https://t.co/ruoECvsOEh — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) July 16, 2021

Imagine if Trump did this. The reaction would insane, rightfully so. — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) July 16, 2021

These people are everything they accused Trump of being, and then some!

Good for @pdoocy the only one in the room doing real questioning at the White House — Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) July 16, 2021

Doocy is often the only reporter in the briefing room asking real questions.