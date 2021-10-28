“Zero dollars.”

That’s how much Jen Psaki and Joe Biden keep telling us the Build Back Better agenda will cost. But apparently they forgot to let White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain know that, because here’s what he tweeted this morning:

It's twice as big, in real dollars, as the New Deal was. This can be the Congress that goes from 12 years of universal education to 14 years; the makes the largest investment in fighting climate change ever; that cuts what families pay for child care in half. https://t.co/hpK95CYcxD — Ronald Klain (@WHCOS) October 28, 2021

Unless the New Deal was zero real dollars, which it wasn’t, this means that Build Back Better has an actual price tag. A pretty hefty one, in fact.

So if I am doing my math correctly, the New Deal cost half of zero dollars…🤣 https://t.co/0qJbV4b21I — rutesperanza (@Reese51428446) October 28, 2021

I thought the cost was zero? I’m good at math so please explain https://t.co/0qJbV4b21I — rutesperanza (@Reese51428446) October 28, 2021

Remember when it cost zero dollars? https://t.co/cjYh6DM6pd — Zac B (@PostHypeSlprs) October 28, 2021

How can it “cost nothing” if it’s “twice as big, in real dollars”? https://t.co/P48dbMHpr9 — Hannah Hughes🇺🇸 (@hanlouhug) October 28, 2021

Tired: Build Back Better costs $0. Wired: It costs 2x as much as the New Deal Inspired: We are going to pay for it by taxing the shit out of billionaires. https://t.co/FztlLpCw3i — Thorstein Veblen (@GoodsVeblen) October 28, 2021

But wait- I thought you said it would cost “zero dollars.” Now, you’re saying it will cost twice as much as the disastrous “New Deal” cost? I think it’s a hard pass for me. https://t.co/12XhT9ZdeN — pipermcq (@pipermcq) October 28, 2021

We keep on hearing Democrats say they need to talk less about the top-line numbers because the public has soured on the price tag. But this guy can’t help himself. https://t.co/qNe5bff89C — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 28, 2021

Neither can his muse Jennifer Rubin:

The tax provisions snagging wealthy and corps are also transformative. And this comes on top of huge jobs/infrastructure bill. The whole thing is a jobs bill- creating jobs and allowing parents to work with peace of mind. — Jennifer 'pro-voting' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) October 28, 2021

We hope Ron and Jen and Linda will be very happy together in their cozy little dystopia.