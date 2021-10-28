“Zero dollars.”

That’s how much Jen Psaki and Joe Biden keep telling us the Build Back Better agenda will cost. But apparently they forgot to let White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain know that, because here’s what he tweeted this morning:

Unless the New Deal was zero real dollars, which it wasn’t, this means that Build Back Better has an actual price tag. A pretty hefty one, in fact.

Neither can his muse Jennifer Rubin:

We hope Ron and Jen and Linda will be very happy together in their cozy little dystopia.

