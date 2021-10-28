Build Back Better is on its way, at least if Joe Biden and the Democratic Party have anything to say about it.

Biden Is About Deliver A Huge Win For America With Build Back Better Framework: The White House has announced an agreement on Biden's Build Back Better bill that the White House expects Democrats to support. https://t.co/xXBFVUY2zv pic.twitter.com/KAP6oksKpn — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) October 28, 2021

Now, some of you people might be worried about what Build Back Better would mean for you should it come to pass. Not to worry, though. According to the “Life of Linda,” everything’s gonna be great and everyone’s gonna be happy and we’re all going to love it so much:

White House illustrates government cradle-to-grave role with the “Life of Linda” series in their latest Build Back Better release pic.twitter.com/rcki96Yxhk — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) October 28, 2021

Pretty generous of Linda to not abort Leo so that he, too, can grow up to someday depend on the government for everything.

Anyone else have the warm fuzzies?

BTW no sign of Dad in the “Life of Linda” — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) October 28, 2021

Where is Leo’s father? Is he even paying child support? — Jim in Virginia (@jiminvirginia) October 28, 2021

Why does the Democratic Party's representation of the American family never include dad? https://t.co/dXAWQlH3TJ — Conn Carroll (@conncarroll) October 28, 2021

Good news, guys. We're no longer needed. https://t.co/jecZaZO5mD — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) October 28, 2021

The government is Leo’s Dad. That’s more than good enough.

Is this utopia? My government provides for all my needs and I don’t need a husband or father https://t.co/fkE6yjb3UP — Praying Hodler (@pray_hodl) October 28, 2021

Now you’re getting it!

How “Linda” is gonna pay for those inflated groceries pic.twitter.com/lLZEHrBfKj — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) October 28, 2021

Why are there so many groceries on those shelves? Must’ve been a mistake. They’ll have to fix that in the next edition.

whoa whoa whoa…SHE is pregnant? — Ohio Hog Fan (@ohiomanblotter) October 28, 2021

Crap. They’ll have to fix that one, too!

Creepy — John Gage (@johnrobertgage) October 28, 2021

Did you notice the job Leo ends up getting. Phahaha. Propaganda much?🙄 — Michelle Moore (@GoMichelleMoore) October 28, 2021

Though, I have to say, they did a really good job translating it from the original Russian. https://t.co/TQZilKXK3f — Heimish Conservative (@HeimishCon) October 28, 2021

The NK-level gov't propaganda is strong with this one: https://t.co/RHyEcXdEVx — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) October 28, 2021

It’s fun! Everyone knows that cartoons are happy and fun and happy!

Anyone care to mention the $1,600 payback Linda will do the following year due to advanced payments of the tax credits or nah? — Dimitris T Antonatos (@tejadaantonatos) October 28, 2021

Shhhh … no need to worry about that now. Just dream of all the free things you’ll be able to get with your free money, just like Linda.

What happened to Julia? — Robin Sutcliffe🇺🇸 (@robinsut) October 28, 2021

What happened to Julia? — Shianne Huston 🇺🇸 (@wysassygirl) October 28, 2021

“Life of Julia” walked so “Life of Linda” could run.

It was a long time ago, but I recall the general consensus around the Life of Julia was that it was exceedingly creepy collectivist propaganda, and rebooting it with a properly marginalized identity doesn't do much to alter that impression. https://t.co/gcIIHdVU3X — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) October 28, 2021