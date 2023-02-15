The European Union voting to ban the sale of gas-powered cars by 2035 (which will certainly be considered an unrealistic and idiotic goal by 2034 and reversed) caught the eye of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who sees his state as leading the way:

“As California goes, so goes the world.”

Based on what we’ve seen in the last few years, NO THANKS!

Trending

And California is the state that the most people moved out of last year. Have you seen enough yet, world?

On top of it all, Newsom is considered to be a top Democrat presidential contender at some point (2024?). Just great.

***

Related:

Gavin Newsom really needs DeSantis to be the squirrel that distracts us from California’s decline

Gov. Gavin Newsom tells reporter why guns are bad (while surrounded by armed security)

Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom goes for gaslighting gold bragging about his ‘true freedom state’

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: californiaGov. Gavin Newsomhomelessnessprogressives