The European Union voting to ban the sale of gas-powered cars by 2035 (which will certainly be considered an unrealistic and idiotic goal by 2034 and reversed) caught the eye of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who sees his state as leading the way:

As California goes, so goes the world! https://t.co/NBA6VWQU8x — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) February 15, 2023

“As California goes, so goes the world.”

Based on what we’ve seen in the last few years, NO THANKS!

Before you know it the EU will be covered with homeless encampments, release violent felons from prison, chase away the middle class, and sleep with their campaign manager’s wife. https://t.co/bRqMT0lLrO — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) February 15, 2023

Says the guy who had to beg people to conserve electricity last summer, just 6 months ago. “Can you do more?” his office harassed of businesses… — Jennifer Kerns (@AllAmericanJen) February 15, 2023

And California is the state that the most people moved out of last year. Have you seen enough yet, world?

That’s why more than 500,000 people left California last year. Your policies have destroyed the California dream https://t.co/ZCO4drULMU — Peter Serpentino (@pserpent2011) February 15, 2023

Warning to future voters: Gavin Newsom is terrible. As a Californian, I’m compelled to warn you. https://t.co/D04602khUw — Doc Stuart (@doc_stuart) February 15, 2023

Rolling black outs…an electrical infrastructure not able to handle even our current needs BUT EVs FOR EVERYONE!!! 😂 🤡🌎 https://t.co/Cofib7ANL9 — Ur_Thinkin_it2again (@2Bhonesttho) February 15, 2023

On top of it all, Newsom is considered to be a top Democrat presidential contender at some point (2024?). Just great.

