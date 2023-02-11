This week the Washington Post published a lengthy piece about Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, and it certainly caught the attention of for Florida congresswoman and others:

Anna Paulina Luna’s sharp turn to the right, her account of an isolated and impoverished childhood, and her embrace of her Hispanic heritage have surprised some friends and family who knew her before her ascent to the U.S. House this year. https://t.co/a8rAf6uK1Z — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 10, 2023

Yesterday, Rep. Luna spotted myriad problems with the Post’s story, and the WaPo has already addressed one in particular.

Fake News Reporters @JaxAlemany and @alice_crites told a very sloppy lie in their @washingtonpost hit piece on rising star @VoteAPL. Washington State does not register voters by party and hasn't done so for twenty years. pic.twitter.com/eVeDlUaM6f — Matt Braynard (@MattBraynard) February 10, 2023

And just like that the first correction was made:

In addition to the issues listed above, a new problem with the hit piece has been spotted:

It just went from bad to worse for the Washington Post. Their "source" now has changed her story, and after stating that Fox News never reached out to her (lie), is saying the @washingtonpost did not accurately report my story (fact). With that, I rest my case. pic.twitter.com/BDoQ1MSo5l — Anna Paulina Luna (@VoteAPL) February 11, 2023

There could be more corrections on the way:

"Post story appears to question details about Luna's childhood. The story reported that Luna has claimed her biological father was in and out of jail…Luna's office easily provided Fox with Lexis-Nexis reports that show Mayerhofer did spend time behind bars. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 11, 2023

Yeah–once you see easily verifiable facts gotten wrong you know it's another WAPO smear piece about a Republican. — Mallen2022 (@A2100Michael) February 11, 2023

A friend of Taylor Lorenz, I’m guessing? This paper has major ethics issues. — Quipple 🕯️ (@Quipple) February 11, 2023

Rep. Luna was on Fox News last night listing the “fake news” in the WaPo’s article:

My story isn’t one the Washington Post wants to report and the receipts speak for themselves. Thank you Lamar and Martina for debunking some of the bizarre claims to @foxnews and going on record. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/pHgNIkj3VS — Anna Paulina Luna (@VoteAPL) February 11, 2023

Another great moment in the history of “journalism”!

