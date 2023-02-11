This week the Washington Post published a lengthy piece about Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, and it certainly caught the attention of for Florida congresswoman and others:

Yesterday, Rep. Luna spotted myriad problems with the Post’s story, and the WaPo has already addressed one in particular.

And just like that the first correction was made:

In addition to the issues listed above, a new problem with the hit piece has been spotted:

There could be more corrections on the way:

Rep. Luna was on Fox News last night listing the “fake news” in the WaPo’s article:

Another great moment in the history of “journalism”!

