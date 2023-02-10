Earlier today we told you about Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna spotting more “fake news” from the Washington Post, which came via a lengthy hit piece about the Florida congresswoman. This was just one of her tweets in response listing multiple examples of BS:

The first correction has already been spotted:

They’re about to retract their whole story. https://t.co/T16YBi9qej — Anna Paulina Luna (@realannapaulina) February 10, 2023

This is now at the top of the Post’s story:

Will it be the last?

These were easily avoidable mistakes. You have to be on a personal political mission to make this many mistakes. Love that APL is holding them accountable. https://t.co/5cQ59aatDN — Wade Miller (@WadeMiller_USMC) February 10, 2023

Drive-by-journalists @JaxAlemany and @alice_crites get their facts wrong in their tripe filled hit piece on my colleague @VoteAPL. Story hit today and they’ve already been forced to issue a correction. https://t.co/sclXTPIaMr pic.twitter.com/PvxqoiK6pR — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) February 10, 2023

Stay tuned.

***

***

