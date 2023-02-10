The Washington Post has published an extensive piece about Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, her background and eventual “sharp turn to the right”:

Anna Paulina Luna’s sharp turn to the right, her account of an isolated and impoverished childhood, and her embrace of her Hispanic heritage have surprised some friends and family who knew her before her ascent to the U.S. House this year. https://t.co/a8rAf6uK1Z — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 10, 2023

Oh yeah, we can see where this is going!

TLDR: "She is Hispanic because her mom is Mexican, but she is POLITICALLY WHITE." – Democracy Dies in Darkness! — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) February 10, 2023

They don’t like when we don’t do as we are told. — MetaThor 🐊🏴 (@MetaThor4) February 10, 2023

That couldn’t be more apparent.

The Florida congresswoman did a fact-checking of her own on the Post’s story:

Can the Washington Post “fact-checkers” stop fact-checking everybody else and check the facts in their own newspaper for a change?

The regime media in this country is shameful & should be wholly ignored.

What a joke. https://t.co/eSEdwqcbWO — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) February 10, 2023

A WaPo hit piece that requires believing a politician's mom is lying about everything and California keeps perfect incarceration records is weak stuff. https://t.co/kqlM4fpHyf — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) February 10, 2023

We won’t hold our breath waiting for the Post to do an honest deep dive into some of the whoppers Biden has told about his past.

They clearly were only trying to tell a specific narrative not the actual story 🤷🏼‍♂️ — Ty’s Tough Talk🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈 (@toughtalkty) February 10, 2023

So much of “journalism” these days is outlets reporting what their core audiences want to hear as opposed to what’s actually happening.

