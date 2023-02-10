The Washington Post has published an extensive piece about Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, her background and eventual “sharp turn to the right”:

That couldn’t be more apparent.

The Florida congresswoman did a fact-checking of her own on the Post’s story:

Can the Washington Post “fact-checkers” stop fact-checking everybody else and check the facts in their own newspaper for a change?

We won’t hold our breath waiting for the Post to do an honest deep dive into some of the whoppers Biden has told about his past.

So much of “journalism” these days is outlets reporting what their core audiences want to hear as opposed to what’s actually happening.

