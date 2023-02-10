This week Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman testified before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on US/China policy.

One exchange of note came when it was Sen. Rand Paul’s turn to ask some questions (he also answered one) about the State Department and if they provide funding for gain-of-function research in China. Watch:

Paul: “Does the State Department fund coronavirus research in China?”

Sherman: “Do we fund coronavirus? I don’t believe so, but I don’t know. I’ll double-check and get back to you.”

Paul: “The answer is yes — yes you do.”

And Sen. Paul brought the receipts.

That was something else.

This should not be a partisan issue, but unfortunately it is for too many.

***

***

