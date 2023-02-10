This week Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman testified before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on US/China policy.

One exchange of note came when it was Sen. Rand Paul’s turn to ask some questions (he also answered one) about the State Department and if they provide funding for gain-of-function research in China. Watch:

WATCH: Dr. Paul exposes State Department lies about funding gain-of-function research in China. pic.twitter.com/XpSt38lBDc — Senator Rand Paul (@SenRandPaul) February 9, 2023

Paul: “Does the State Department fund coronavirus research in China?”

Sherman: “Do we fund coronavirus? I don’t believe so, but I don’t know. I’ll double-check and get back to you.”

Paul: “The answer is yes — yes you do.”

And Sen. Paul brought the receipts.

NEW: Rand Paul breaks down how the U.S. government still funds Chinese coronavirus research. "The main group that's been getting this money is EcoHealth Alliance. Over $100 million. A lot of it through the State Department."@RandPaul pic.twitter.com/L2pMKB8IOq — kanekoa.substack.com (@KanekoaTheGreat) February 10, 2023

That was something else.

This is why Dr Rand Paul is a national treasure. Thank you @RandPaul for exposing the truth. Never give up the fight to expose incompetence and graft. https://t.co/LUauLWrzGa — Sasha Juno (@JeuxNeSaisPas) February 10, 2023

Paul accurately calls his efforts to find out more about gain of function research in China “not partisan”, but good luck getting the Democrats to act in the national interest RE: a virus that killed millions. https://t.co/kZrboquJDt — Petrillo (@csd9byptmr) February 10, 2023

This should not be a partisan issue, but unfortunately it is for too many.

***

Related:

Sen. Rand Paul doesn’t share Mitch McConnell’s pride in huge spending bill

Happy Festivus! Rand Paul shows how $482,276,543,907 of our money funded ‘roidy hamster fight clubs, etc.

Sen. Rand Paul shares a ‘stolen election’ compilation, wonders if Dems & lefty media will ever admit their hypocrisy

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.