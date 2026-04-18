Spain Plans to Grant Legal Status to 500,000 Undocumented Migrants

Spain's socialist government is getting ready to give more than half a million "undocumented" migrants legal status.

Spain approves plan to give around 500,000 undocumented migrants legal status https://t.co/SGmKVw5yEl — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) April 14, 2026

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If they're planning to legalize 500,000 migrants, we wonder how many more there are?

The BBC reports:

Spain's government has approved plans to give legal status to 500,000 undocumented migrants, allowing them to be integrated formally into the workforce. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez described his government's decision as both "an act of justice" and a necessity for Spain. In a letter to Spaniards posted on social media, Sánchez, a socialist, said the mass legalisation sought "to acknowledge the reality of nearly half a million people who already form part of our everyday lives". … The government's plan will offer a one-year, renewable residence permit to undocumented migrants. In order to be eligible, applicants must prove that they have already spent five months living in Spain and have a clean criminal record. They have between 16 April and the end of June to apply. Sánchez said migrants helped "build the rich, open and diverse Spain that we are and to which we aspire".

Did they really? The ones who just got there from Bangladesh 20 months ago.

Civilisational suicide. No group of people should have the power to inflict such a catastrophe upon the people. What a monumental betrayal. — Matthew 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@MattRestore) April 14, 2026

Only idiots would want to be in the EU with this. — GeorgeTheDragon (@MickeyMous15121) April 15, 2026

CBS News' Inaya Folarin Iman parrots all of Sánchez's talking points, which are the same ones used by the pro-illegal crowd in the United States: there's an aging population, we need workers in agriculture, construction, and elder care, and they're already here, so …

Spain is moving to give legal status to roughly 500,000 undocumented migrants under a new plan approved by Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s government — a sweeping shift that stands in sharp contrast to President Trump’s deportation push in the U.S. @InayaFolarin reports. pic.twitter.com/VDS4Q8Jqp2 — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 17, 2026

Yes, it does stand in sharp contrast to President Trump's deportation push. That's Spain's problem.

Just because Spain and the rest of Europe are committing national suicide does not mean we have to. — Retired Florida Trucker Frank (@FlaTruckerFrank) April 17, 2026

Spain is committing cultural suicide. Europe will be unrecognizable in 10-20 years. — M.P Kratz 🇨🇦 (@mykratz) April 18, 2026

Nice! Hear that illegals? Hop on a boat and head to Spain. They've opened up shop. — OHDanD (@OHDanD) April 17, 2026

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For eilites mass migration means cheap labor and a controllable (for the moment) voting block. For ordinary people the migrants are a plague. — Let_This_Sink_In (@naptownlawyer) April 18, 2026

We'll see how that works out for them long term, especially once the U.S. stops paying for Europe's defense. — Benjamin McLean (@McLeanBen) April 17, 2026

Thank you Spain for opening your arms to these parasites. Hope they take the hint and scurry over to their new host — miles canada (@milescanada3) April 17, 2026

All military aged men being imported. It is a literal invasion and Spainards have their heads too far up their own ass to recognize it. — M. Duke II (@MortimerDukeII) April 17, 2026

It's funny and also very sad to see these once powerful countries just giving in to invasion.

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Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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