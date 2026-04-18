Repugnant Liar Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Bag) Went Overseas to Blast Trump's 'Totalitarian Take...
University Graduate Returning to Turkey, Citing ‘Hostility’ in the US
Chicago Public Schools Will Hold Official 'Civic Day of Action’ on May 1...
From Whose Office Could the NYT Have Obtained Classified SCOTUS Memos?
WIRED Reports That Much of MAGA Is Convinced Butler Assassination Attempt Was Staged
ABC News Runs Obama’s Campaign Video for VA Gerrymandering as a News ‘Exclusive’
Harmeet Dhillon Calls BS on The Atlantic's Kash Patel Hit Piece and Predicts...
‘Bring Your Checkbook’: Kash Patel Tells The Atlantic He'll See Them in Court
Here's a Dramatization of 'Ilhan Omar and Her Accountants Discovering the 'Rounding Error'
Bill Maher Should Ask Jimmy Kimmel to Come on So They Can Compare...
'The Manhattan Project': Mamdani Promotes Visionary Idea to Have New Yorkers Using Trash...
VIP
Dem Sen. Ed Markey Trips Over a Big Stumbling Block While Claiming 'I'm...
AARP’s John Hishta Warns Criminals Are Targeting Older Americans
'Quite a Difference'! Ilhan Omar Filed a Not-So-Tiny Adjustment to Her Net Worth,...

Spain Plans to Grant Legal Status to 500,000 Undocumented Migrants

Brett T. | 8:30 PM on April 18, 2026
Meme

Spain's socialist government is getting ready to give more than half a million "undocumented" migrants legal status.  

Advertisement

If they're planning to legalize 500,000 migrants, we wonder how many more there are?

The BBC reports:

Spain's government has approved plans to give legal status to 500,000 undocumented migrants, allowing them to be integrated formally into the workforce.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez described his government's decision as both "an act of justice" and a necessity for Spain.

In a letter to Spaniards posted on social media, Sánchez, a socialist, said the mass legalisation sought "to acknowledge the reality of nearly half a million people who already form part of our everyday lives".

… 

The government's plan will offer a one-year, renewable residence permit to undocumented migrants. In order to be eligible, applicants must prove that they have already spent five months living in Spain and have a clean criminal record. They have between 16 April and the end of June to apply.

Sánchez said migrants helped "build the rich, open and diverse Spain that we are and to which we aspire".

Did they really? The ones who just got there from Bangladesh 20 months ago.

Recommended

From Whose Office Could the NYT Have Obtained Classified SCOTUS Memos?
Brett T.
Advertisement

CBS News' Inaya Folarin Iman parrots all of Sánchez's talking points, which are the same ones used by the pro-illegal crowd in the United States: there's an aging population, we need workers in agriculture, construction, and elder care, and they're already here, so …

Yes, it does stand in sharp contrast to President Trump's deportation push. That's Spain's problem.

Advertisement

It's funny and also very sad to see these once powerful countries just giving in to invasion. 

***

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

EUROPEAN UNION ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION SPAIN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

From Whose Office Could the NYT Have Obtained Classified SCOTUS Memos?
Brett T.
‘Bring Your Checkbook’: Kash Patel Tells The Atlantic He'll See Them in Court
Brett T.
University Graduate Returning to Turkey, Citing ‘Hostility’ in the US
Brett T.
Repugnant Liar Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Bag) Went Overseas to Blast Trump's 'Totalitarian Takeover'
Doug P.
Here's a Dramatization of 'Ilhan Omar and Her Accountants Discovering the 'Rounding Error'
Doug P.
WIRED Reports That Much of MAGA Is Convinced Butler Assassination Attempt Was Staged
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

From Whose Office Could the NYT Have Obtained Classified SCOTUS Memos? Brett T.
Advertisement