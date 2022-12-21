The Democrats know they’re about to lose control of the House of Representatives so the rush is on to ram through anything and everything on their wish list so Biden can sign it before the new year kicks off.

Hold onto your wallets (again):

Federal lawmakers made public a massive $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill on Tuesday morning. The release of the bill, which spans 4,155 pages, comes after negotiations between Senate Republicans and House and Senate Democrats. To stave off some government funding running out, lawmakers have until the end of the week to pass the proposed legislation. Some lawmakers voiced complaints about the turnaround time to read the bill that contains $858 billion in defense spending and $772.5 billion in non-defense discretionary spending. Republican North Carolina Rep. Dan Bishop pointed to certain provisions of the bill in a lengthy Twitter thread in the afternoon, calling them “egregious.”

However, it’s not only Democrats who are in support of this spending monstrosity. Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell seems pretty happy about it as well:

McConnell: "I'm pretty proud of the fact that with a Democratic president, Democratic House, and Democratic Senate, we were able to achieve through this Omnibus spending bill essentially all of our priorities." pic.twitter.com/RuVcsvNX0B — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 20, 2022

Conversely, Republican Sen. Rand Paul isn’t nearly as thrilled as Sen. McConnell about the $1.7 trillion bill:

I brought along the 1.7 trillion, 4,000+ page Pelosi-Schumer omnibus spending bill that's being fast-tracked through the Senate. This process stinks. It's an abomination. It's a no good rotten way to run government. We're standing up and saying NO. pic.twitter.com/Wom6xKEeQh — Senator Rand Paul (@SenRandPaul) December 20, 2022

I wonder how long it would take the clerk to read this… pic.twitter.com/iaphBzTEsS — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 20, 2022

How long would it take the clerk to read that?

You should find out. — John Rich🇺🇸 (@johnrich) December 21, 2022

Good idea!

For those wondering about the numbers – that's $1.7 trillion on 4,000 pages which equates to $425 million per page https://t.co/OX55Jxh56o — Len AKA The Lengend⚡ (@TheBTCPriceBot) December 21, 2022

To top things off Ukraine President Zelensky is personally going to Washington, DC today to collect tens of billions of additional dollars. Hey, it’s only money, right?

