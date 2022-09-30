We’ll start things out with a prime example of the kind of hyperventilating that takes place on the Left when it comes to people on the Right who might be questioning what happened with the 2020 election. Rob Reiner can’t believe Ginni Thomas is one of them:

Lefties pretending as if 2020 was the first year in the history of the entire country that somebody questioned the results of an election (or flat-out claimed it was stolen) so they can claim “threats to democracy” sure are hoping everybody has short memories.

Sen. Rand Paul’s hypocrisy detector started to overheat while watching a video of Democrat/media classics they’d like you to forget about:


Meanwhile the Dems and media (as always, pardon the redundancy) continue to pretend only Republicans are “threats to democracy” by questioning the results of the 2020 election.

But of course it’s different when they do it.

