We’ll start things out with a prime example of the kind of hyperventilating that takes place on the Left when it comes to people on the Right who might be questioning what happened with the 2020 election. Rob Reiner can’t believe Ginni Thomas is one of them:

We’re living in a country where the wife of a Supreme Court Justice believes that the 2020 election was stolen. God help the United States of America. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) September 30, 2022

Lefties pretending as if 2020 was the first year in the history of the entire country that somebody questioned the results of an election (or flat-out claimed it was stolen) so they can claim “threats to democracy” sure are hoping everybody has short memories.

Sen. Rand Paul’s hypocrisy detector started to overheat while watching a video of Democrat/media classics they’d like you to forget about:

Democrats: “Trump stole the election!” Will left wing media ever admit their hypocrisy? https://t.co/123Vfz38Ze — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) September 30, 2022





Meanwhile the Dems and media (as always, pardon the redundancy) continue to pretend only Republicans are “threats to democracy” by questioning the results of the 2020 election.

Not counting on it. — Tony Madden (@Tmadd59) September 30, 2022

Many Democrats still believe the 2016 presidential election was stolen and that Trump was an illegitimate president. Why is this not as controversial as Trump's claims about the 2020 election being stolen? Because most journalists are lefties and agree with that '16 was stolen. https://t.co/9mEoVHkxvl — Jack Hunter (@jackhunter74) September 30, 2022

When Democrats say questioning election results is treasonous, send them on this five minute trip down memory lane. In their own words. https://t.co/QQx7m624il — Emanon (@nicolosi_frank) September 30, 2022

But of course it’s different when they do it.

