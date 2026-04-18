WIRED Reports That Much of MAGA Is Convinced Butler Assassination Attempt Was Staged

This is news to us. We know there are plenty of liberal nutjobs who think that the assassination attempt on candidate Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, was staged, even though a Trump supporter in the stands was shot to death defending his family. We've heard the claims that it was a ketchup packet. We've heard people asking, "Where's the wound?" Almost immediately after Trump was shot in the ear, people were claiming that he wasn't shot, but hit by glass from a teleprompter screen, even though the photos showed them all intact.

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Now, WIRED is reporting that MAGA is now convinced that the entire assassination attempt was staged.

NEW:



Much of MAGA is now convinced that the Trump assassination attempt in Butler, PA was stagedhttps://t.co/CWvMjRjcIO — David Gilbert (@daithaigilbert) April 17, 2026

Let's see who reporter David Gilbert considers MAGA. Gilbert reports:

As Trump’s hold over MAGA has waned, though, an increasing number of his supporters have begun to push the narrative that the entire incident was staged. "I think that maybe it was staged," Tim Dillon said on his show last weekend about the assassination attempt. Dillon, who was previously a staunch Trump supporter, went on to share that Trump should now come out and say, “Some people are going to be upset by this, but we staged the assassination attempt in Butler to show people how important it was to vote for me and how far I was willing to go for them.” … But the claims that Trump had staged the entire thing really picked up steam when former US National Counterterrorism Center director Joe Kent appeared on [Tucker] Carlson’s podcast last month, one day after he resigned from his position over the Iran war.

The same Joe Kent who resigned as director of the National Counterterrorism Center because he could not "in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran"? The same Joe Kent who said last month that a “foreign nexus” (i.e., Israel) may have been involved in Charlie Kirk’s assassination?

I’m going to say no on this one. — @amuse (@amuse) April 17, 2026

This article points to a few influencers and social media posts, but where’s the actual data showing most Trump supporters believe this? There’s no polling, no numbers, just examples. That’s not evidence of a widespread belief, that’s cherry-picking voices online. — Dave Bondy (@DaveBondyTV) April 18, 2026

Nope, only crazy leftists and some nut jobs in the media. — Wendy Kortepeter (@WKortepeter) April 17, 2026

"much of MAGA".



That word "much" is doing a lot of work, most of it incredibly stupid. — Jay Fivekiller (@JayFivekiller) April 18, 2026

But he also cites Candace Owens and the QAnon group on Telegram.

Show us these "MAGA" folk who believe this. If MUCH of MAGA is convinced this should be easy. — NeoUnrealist (@NeoUnrealist) April 17, 2026

No they don’t. — Jeffrey Pedersen (@intheMatrixxx) April 17, 2026

Lies. No one in the MAGA movement believes it was staged. Anyone saying that is, and was never MAGA. — Realironeagle #BandofAnons (@AllenBr69052819) April 17, 2026

I’ll save everyone the time:



They quote some Qanon channel, and made vague aspersions about Candace Owens.



Absolutely zero evidence to support the claim “much of MAGA.”



Just your daily reminder that liberals lie about everything. — InOtherWords (@PaleoStephen) April 17, 2026

So a number of fringe figures unknown to those who aren't terminally online said it and that proves MAGA thinks Trump staged it? — Lord Woodstone (Toss all MAPS out the airlock) (@EricMertz_KC) April 17, 2026

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No MAGA thinks that. If they thought that they wouldn't be MAGA. — Bad Faith Commentator (@BadFaithComment) April 18, 2026

Conspiracists believing conspiracies. Imagine that. — Common Endeavors (@sonicendeavor) April 18, 2026

Nope, real MAGA can see this psyop you are pushing a mile away. — Michelle Darga (@Mdarga1) April 18, 2026

Garbage like this is why no one likes, respects or trusts far left media goons like @daithaigilbert.



This article is a disaster and it's kinda funny how far he stretches to try to connect the dots, but fails. — 210m (@210m) April 18, 2026

What's genuinely concerning is that the majority of the people in the replies are saying that MAGA is finally waking up to what they knew immediately. People actually believe it was staged. Not true MAGA, though.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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