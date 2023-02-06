White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during today’s briefing — where obviously the Chinese spy balloon was a main topic of discussion — that the Biden administration takes the security threat from the China app TikTok very seriously:

Yep, the Biden White House is super careful when it comes to the potential TikTok security threat:

Trending

TikTok is a “security threat”… unless of course it’s being used by one of the WH’s preferred influencers to spread BS narratives:

Flashback to last year: The Biden White House rallied TikTok influencers to convince their followers high gas prices were all Putin’s fault:

And of course the White House doesn’t mind it when their band of inflencers uses TikTok to repeat election narratives:

Was that “election denial”? Because that sounds like what the Left likes to call “election denial.”

