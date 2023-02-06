White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during today’s briefing — where obviously the Chinese spy balloon was a main topic of discussion — that the Biden administration takes the security threat from the China app TikTok very seriously:

REPORTER: "Does the administration believe that TikTok is a national security threat?" KJP: "The Biden administration…has never allowed TikTok on White House devices…We have been clear about our concerns…" pic.twitter.com/9tIS9Wbrlz — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 6, 2023

Karine Jean-Pierre on TikTok: “We take this very seriously and as I said the Biden administration has never allowed TikTok on White House devices”pic.twitter.com/xgxZP8LOFC — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 6, 2023

Yep, the Biden White House is super careful when it comes to the potential TikTok security threat:

KJP just closed the briefing by informing us that the White House does not allow TikTok to be used on government devices. The good news is it's still OK to hire TikTok influencers to promote Biden's mUh PuTiN PriCe HiKe propaganda. 1/2 — Meara (@MillennialOther) February 6, 2023

TikTok is a “security threat”… unless of course it’s being used by one of the WH’s preferred influencers to spread BS narratives:

The White House is turning to TikTok influencers to try to get its message out to more young people.https://t.co/NFGhYNJhGN — NPR (@NPR) October 9, 2022

Flashback to last year: The Biden White House rallied TikTok influencers to convince their followers high gas prices were all Putin’s fault:

The White House told the TikTok influencers who were invited on the zoom call to blame the high gas prices on Putin. pic.twitter.com/qBCEA6r2C7 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 14, 2022

And of course the White House doesn’t mind it when their band of inflencers uses TikTok to repeat election narratives:

Jen Psaki tells the Tik-Tok influencers in her briefing that Russia "of course hacked our election here" in 2016. — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) March 11, 2022

Was that “election denial”? Because that sounds like what the Left likes to call “election denial.”

