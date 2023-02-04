Bloomberg News reported that the White House knew about the Chinese spy balloon about a week ago but decided to keep it quiet and basically hope nobody noticed it. Well, the balloon was noticed over Montana, and its mission continued until it passed over the Carolinas today and reached the Atlantic Ocean, at which point the U.S. military was activated:

Video of what appears to be fighter, jets circling the China balloon above Conway, South Carolina pic.twitter.com/lvjW6WX2Gp — Andy Shain (@AndyShain) February 4, 2023

The balloon was taken down by a missile soon after heading out over the Atlantic:

NOW – U.S. military has just shot down the Chinese spy airship over the Atlantic Ocean after letting it fly over the country for days.pic.twitter.com/1roYrb30uE — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 4, 2023

U.S. military finally shoots down Chinese spy balloon. pic.twitter.com/PVQosL8eoi — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) February 4, 2023

The Chinese Spy Ballon has been eliminated. Shot down by fighter jets off the Carolina coast. pic.twitter.com/FunhGnePxQ — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) February 4, 2023

Video of Chinese spy balloon getting shot down from bystanders in Myrtle Beach. Dialogue is great: “Here we go!” “We got him! Boom!” “That’s my Air Force right there, buddy.”pic.twitter.com/4ZDWYAa6EV — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) February 4, 2023

There’s no doubt that whatever data was collected in the last few days has already been transmitted back to Beijing:

So now that the balloon has completed it's mission, we're going to make some sort of ridiculous and expensive military show to prove what? Then Biden will take a victory lap? https://t.co/XDuKobuWsj — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) February 4, 2023

thanks for shooting the chinese spy balloon down after it transversed our country, @POTUS. good one. beijing so owned. https://t.co/B72wXxIRMv — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) February 4, 2023

Footage of Biden’s first attempt at tackling inflation.#ChineseSpyBalloon

pic.twitter.com/okaJLxH4o4 — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) February 4, 2023

Finally they shot down the Chinese surveillance #Balloon Now to find out what was in the payload — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) February 4, 2023

The dithering and dissembling of the Biden administration over the Chinese surveillance balloon is reminiscent of the dithering and dissembling over the botched Afghan withdrawal. It’s at these times you need a commander in chief who is on the ball and a VP who isn’t an idiot https://t.co/YGlWhRaSdo — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) February 4, 2023

If only.

In any case, the Babylon Bee has once again been proven to be prescient:

When the @TheBabylonBee becomes real life “Biden says he’ll shoot down Chinese spy balloon as soon as he’s done letting it spy” pic.twitter.com/D41iR7aGaR — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) February 4, 2023

***

Related:

Biden finally comments about the Chinese spy balloon over U.S.

Kari Lake shoots down attempt to fact-check her Chinese spy balloon pic

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.

Tags: