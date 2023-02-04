Bloomberg News reported that the White House knew about the Chinese spy balloon about a week ago but decided to keep it quiet and basically hope nobody noticed it. Well, the balloon was noticed over Montana, and its mission continued until it passed over the Carolinas today and reached the Atlantic Ocean, at which point the U.S. military was activated:

The balloon was taken down by a missile soon after heading out over the Atlantic:

Trending

There’s no doubt that whatever data was collected in the last few days has already been transmitted back to Beijing:

If only.

In any case, the Babylon Bee has once again been proven to be prescient:

***

Related:

Biden finally comments about the Chinese spy balloon over U.S.

Kari Lake shoots down attempt to fact-check her Chinese spy balloon pic

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: