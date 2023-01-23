Last week it was reported that White House chief of staff Ron Klain will be stepping down soon. “President Klain” as he’s known to many will reportedly be leaving the White House sometime after Biden’s State of the Union speech next month.

Who will replace Klain? There are reports that the person who ran the Biden admin’s Covid response will be the next CoS:

Former Obama administration official Jeff Zients is reportedly a likely replacement for Ron Klain as President Biden’s chief of staff.

Politico, citing three unnamed sources, reported Sunday that Zients, a close Biden confidant who ran the White House’s COVID-19 response, is widely expected to step into the role.

Klain, 61, is believed to be stepping down from the job, and has apparently been saying he’s been ready to leave since the 2022 midterms.

If his name doesn’t sound too familiar, the fear-mongering from Zients certainly will:

Remember this?

Normally that kind of thing would be an embarrassment, but it’s a resume-enhancer for this administration:

Instead the only qualification Zients needs is the ability to blame undesirable news on Putin, Trump and Republicans while giving Biden full credit for any remotely positive economic news.

The “unity” administration can always be counted on when it comes to divisive rhetoric.
