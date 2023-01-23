Last week it was reported that White House chief of staff Ron Klain will be stepping down soon. “President Klain” as he’s known to many will reportedly be leaving the White House sometime after Biden’s State of the Union speech next month.

Who will replace Klain? There are reports that the person who ran the Biden admin’s Covid response will be the next CoS:

Former Obama administration official Jeff Zients is reportedly a likely replacement for Ron Klain as President Biden’s chief of staff. Politico, citing three unnamed sources, reported Sunday that Zients, a close Biden confidant who ran the White House’s COVID-19 response, is widely expected to step into the role. Klain, 61, is believed to be stepping down from the job, and has apparently been saying he’s been ready to leave since the 2022 midterms.

If his name doesn’t sound too familiar, the fear-mongering from Zients certainly will:

Biden picked former-COVID czar Jeff Zients as his new Chief Of Staff The man who came up with this: pic.twitter.com/gdS8qgd7ON — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 22, 2023

Joe Biden just picked as his chief of staff his top covid advisor, the guy who said those who didn’t get the covid shot were headed for a “winter of death.” The most incompetent and flat out wrong left wingers keep getting promoted. It’s shameful: pic.twitter.com/GpmGJUdj6f — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 22, 2023

Remember this?

White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator: "For the unvaccinated, you're looking at a winter of severe illness and death—for yourselves, your families, and the hospitals you may soon overwhelm." pic.twitter.com/svwUGFgsBc — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 17, 2021

Normally that kind of thing would be an embarrassment, but it’s a resume-enhancer for this administration:

Jeff Zients' track record would, in a sane world, make him ineligible to serve as White House chief of staff — but in the Biden administration, it makes him a perfect fit.https://t.co/JaVZabNqVn — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) January 23, 2023

Instead the only qualification Zients needs is the ability to blame undesirable news on Putin, Trump and Republicans while giving Biden full credit for any remotely positive economic news.

Well, in all fairness, they didn't say which winter. Still waiting. — Triggerhappy Ranch (@TriggerhappyR) January 22, 2023

More divisive rhetoric — Julie (@Mightymouth5413) January 22, 2023

The “unity” administration can always be counted on when it comes to divisive rhetoric.

***

***

