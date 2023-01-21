White House chief of staff and gaslighter extraordinaire Ron Klain is reportedly leaving that job after President Biden’s State of the Union speech next month:

Breaking News: Ron Klain is expected to step down as White House chief of staff in coming weeks, according to Biden administration officials. https://t.co/bH43TqSifS — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 21, 2023

Klain expected to step down as White House chief of staff in coming weeks in what would be the most significant changing of the guard since Biden took office. @katierogershttps://t.co/bQlTULTbXw — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) January 21, 2023

Among those mentioned as possible candidates to replace him are Marty Walsh, Jack Markell, Anita Dunn, Steve Ricchetti, Jeff Zients, Susan Rice and Tom Vilsack. — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) January 21, 2023

Is Klain stepping down to focus more on not going down with the ship?

From the New York Times:

Ron Klain, the White House chief of staff who has steered President Biden’s administration through two years of triumphs and setbacks, is expected to step down in coming weeks in the most significant changing of the guard since Mr. Biden took office two years ago. Mr. Klain has been telling colleagues privately since the November midterm elections that after a grueling, nonstop stretch at Mr. Biden’s side going back to the 2020 campaign, he is ready to move on, according to senior administration officials, and a search for a replacement has been underway.

A lot of people referred to him as “President Klain” for the past couple years.

Just reading that Ron Klain is stepping down as President of the United States. — LG in AZ (@lgadbery) January 21, 2023

What will they do without President Klain? https://t.co/6Y5fkcMHG6 — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) January 21, 2023

First time a president has left in the middle of his term since Nixon. https://t.co/CXySKYeJ0B — Dominic Pino (@DominicJPino) January 21, 2023

All kidding aside, it is kinda sad to see the President step down at a time like this. https://t.co/IlxWpJQI5e — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) January 21, 2023

Right?

So that's why all the grifters are suddenly doing suspicious GoFundMes or posting their registries. Daddy's leaving. https://t.co/RtkPSlIhMY — Noam Blum (@neontaster) January 21, 2023

Biden’s Chief of Staff and longtime aide Ron Klain plans to resign. As we’ve been saying: they want Biden gone. — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) January 21, 2023

Oh snap, Resistance Twitter is about to lose their WH contact https://t.co/luKLNUpQQJ — Jen Monroe (@thatjenmonroe) January 21, 2023

Do CNN anchors typically cover their replacements? https://t.co/Zn90A8kYn5 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 21, 2023

“Journalists” who liked to write puff pieces about how great things are going will be hardest hit by the news:

Across the press industry tears are shed over not being retweeted any longer…https://t.co/sT0As4YeYG — Brad Slager: CNN+ Lifetime Subscriber (@MartiniShark) January 21, 2023

