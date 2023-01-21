White House chief of staff and gaslighter extraordinaire Ron Klain is reportedly leaving that job after President Biden’s State of the Union speech next month:

Is Klain stepping down to focus more on not going down with the ship?

From the New York Times:

Ron Klain, the White House chief of staff who has steered President Biden’s administration through two years of triumphs and setbacks, is expected to step down in coming weeks in the most significant changing of the guard since Mr. Biden took office two years ago.

Mr. Klain has been telling colleagues privately since the November midterm elections that after a grueling, nonstop stretch at Mr. Biden’s side going back to the 2020 campaign, he is ready to move on, according to senior administration officials, and a search for a replacement has been underway.

A lot of people referred to him as “President Klain” for the past couple years.

Right?

“Journalists” who liked to write puff pieces about how great things are going will be hardest hit by the news:

***

***

