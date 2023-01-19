Having apparently solved all federal crimes in the U.S., FBI Director Christopher Wray made his way to Switzerland to take in some events at the World Economic Forum (maybe he can talk Al Gore down while he’s there).

During some remarks at the WEF, Wray pointed out that there have been “significant strides” in government/private sector collaboration (yeah, no kidding):

DAVOS WATCH: Director of FBI Christopher Wray says “the level of collaboration between the private sector and the government, especially the FBI has made significant strides” He states the FBI’s concern about technology getting into who they determine are the wrong hands #wef23 pic.twitter.com/MrK8xoi9Uj — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) January 19, 2023

Well, there it is! Considering Wray’s audience there maybe he considered that brag-worthy.

This is exactly what @elonmusk unveiled through the Twitter Files — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) January 19, 2023

And after the FBI-related batch of Twitter Files didn’t the FBI release a statement calling it more “conspiracy theories”? Now the director is at the WEF basically bragging about it? Go figure.

Um, I think this is unconstitutional. @NRCC time for a conversation with Chris Wray. — Carla Sands (@CarlaHSands) January 19, 2023

Because he knows that the three letter agencies have become so big they are untouchable. — Stacey Celebrates Traditions (@SunlightShine55) January 19, 2023

Come on, House Republicans, you know what to do next — we hope.

