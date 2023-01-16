Obama-era classified documents that history might record as “The Corvette Papers” have been found in President Biden’s garage and some other places, and that has put a crimp in some of the Left’s calls for Trump’s arrest for having classified papers in a locked room at Mar-a-Lago.

That said, one of the more undaunted members of the Hollywood chapter of the anti-Trump Resistance isn’t letting reality get in the way of his perp-walk fantasies about the nation’s 45th president:

The sooner the DOJ can clear President Biden of any criminal wrongdoing, the sooner they can focus on saving the Rule of Law and our Democracy by Indicting Trump. We’re way past that time. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) January 16, 2023

You have to at least admire Reiner’s ability to keep his hopes up for so long in spite of repeated buzzkills of reality.

The sooner the DOJ can clear President Biden of the same exact criminal wrongdoing of the Big Evil Orange Man, the sooner they can get back to indicting the Big Evil Orange Man… — Kevin Dalton (@KevinForBOS) January 16, 2023

Imagine being this much of a leftist cult member… it's sad at this point. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 16, 2023

LOL!

