Attorney General Merrick Garland announcing the formation of a special counsel to investigate President Biden being in possession of what could go down in history as “The Corvette Papers” has made for an awkward situation for the anti-Trump Resistance crowd who wanted Trump arrested for having classified documents locked up at Mar-a-Lago.

Lefty director/actor Rob Reiner is obviously trying to juggle the fresh turn of events so it still turns out badly for Trump but with a slap on the wrist (if that) for his beloved President Biden. Reiner’s even let Merrick Garland know what is and isn’t acceptable punishment for Biden vs. Trump:

From a political standpoint, I understand why Garland appointed a special counsel to investigate President Biden. As pointless as it is from a legal standpoint, I can accept it. What I won’t accept is Trump not getting Indicted. Garland, do your job! — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) January 13, 2023

Somebody get Reiner’s list of demands to the Attorney General’s office ASAP!

This is some serious TDS. https://t.co/2t58Ce2l4a — MimiLisa 2.0 (@69MimiLisa) January 13, 2023

Par for the course considering the source.

At least some of the memes going around now certainly are entertaining:

