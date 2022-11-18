This afternoon, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced not one, but two criminal investigations of Donald Trump just three days after Trump announced another run for president. Garland will appoint a special counsel to oversee the investigations.

From the Associated Press:

Attorney General Merrick Garland named a special counsel on Friday to oversee the Justice Department’s investigation into the presence of classified documents at former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate as well as key aspects of a separate probe involving the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and efforts to undo the 2020 election. The move, announced just three days after Trump formally launched his 2024 candidacy, is a recognition of the unmistakable political implications of two investigations that involve not only a former president but also a current White House hopeful. Garland said Friday that Trump’s announcement of his presidential candidacy and President Joe Biden’s likely 2024 run were factors in his decision to appoint Jack Smith, a veteran prosecutor, to be the special counsel. Garland said the appointment would allow prosecutors to continue their work “indisputably guided” only by the facts and the law.

Rob Reiner, the head of the Hollywood chapter of the anti-Trump Resistance, must have been so excited when Garland announced the press conference. Were indictments imminent? Nope, sorry! Alas, some unhinged dreams are destined to be dashed… again. As a result, Reiner’s not happy with Garland at all:

We don’t need a Special Counsel to determine that Donald Trump has committed a mountain of Federal Crimes. Merrick Garland: Stop trying to avoid looking political and INDICT! — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) November 18, 2022

Somebody should let Reiner know that Garland’s doing this because there isn’t anything to indict Trump on, so the fishing expeditions continue.

"We don't need to investigate. find him guilty now" Spoken like a true Stalinist https://t.co/gccPAYI8R4 — Elon's Musk (@andItoldyaso) November 18, 2022

But of course Trump is the wannabe totalitarian!

No, you just need evidence and facts… oh… no evidence or facts? Guess you're SOL https://t.co/72Rtu38xAq — Patriots417plus (@patriots417plus) November 18, 2022

You have to have evidence to indict, Meathead. https://t.co/bop4fPilLg — ꧁༺𝐕𝐢𝐤𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐚༺꧂ (@8102ops) November 18, 2022

The “evidence” exists in Reiner’s head and that’s good enough for him, obviously.

***

***

