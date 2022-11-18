This Tuesday Donald Trump announced at Mar-a-Lago that he would seek another term in the White House. Just three days later, guess what happened:

BREAKING: Attorney General Merrick Garland named a special counsel to oversee the Justice Department's investigation into the presence of classified documents at Donald Trump's Florida estate as well as a separate probe involving the Jan. 6 insurrection. https://t.co/4wGeahdEYm — The Associated Press (@AP) November 18, 2022

Garland said the investigations will be guided by the facts and in no way political (pause for laughter):

Attorney General Merrick Garland named a special counsel on Friday to oversee the Justice Department’s investigation into the presence of classified documents at former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate as well as key aspects of a separate probe involving the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and efforts to undo the 2020 election. The move, announced just three days after Trump formally launched his 2024 candidacy, is a recognition of the unmistakable political implications of two investigations that involve not only a former president but also a current White House hopeful. Garland said Friday that Trump’s announcement of his presidential candidacy and President Joe Biden’s likely 2024 run were factors in his decision to appoint Jack Smith, a veteran prosecutor, to be the special counsel. Garland said the appointment would allow prosecutors to continue their work “indisputably guided” only by the facts and the law.

Clay Travis explains why this is likely to tick off anti-Trump “Resistance” types:

The left wing is savaging Merrick Garland for appointing an independent counsel to investigate Trump. This investigation will likely drag on for years and end with no significant penalty for Trump. Lucy just yanked the football away from Charlie Brown. Again. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 18, 2022

We’ll close this one out with Katie Pavlich pointing out another example of Biden DOJ “priorities”:

As Garland talks about January 6, this is an important clip from yesterday. DOJ has pulled attorneys off of a number of other cases to go after non-violent J6 trespassers. https://t.co/qXthxfXe2Z — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) November 18, 2022

Can’t say we’re surprised.

