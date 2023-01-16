President Biden spoke today at a Martin Luther King Jr. Day event sponsored by Al Sharpton’s National Action Network.

In the spirit of the unity of this particular national holiday, Biden of course bashed Republicans:

U.S. President Joe Biden marked the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday by adopting a fighting stance against proposals floated by Republicans who control the House, dismissing some as “fiscally demented.” Gearing up for an expected announcement in the weeks ahead that he will run for a second, four-year term in 2024, Biden offered the sketches of an initial pitch to voters at an MLK breakfast organized by civil rights advocate Al Sharpton’s National Action Network.

Biden also reminded Americans concerned about gun rights that they don’t need AR-15s because they’d be useless against the government’s F-15s.

Feeling all the unity yet?

In any case, there were some truths told during the NAN event, and one of them came from Al Sharpton, albeit accidentally:

Al Sharpton: "Joe Biden and Kamala Harris has literally brought about things that have changed the lives of all Americans." pic.twitter.com/kLfJByZUZf — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 16, 2023

Well would you look at that!

Yes, we can’t afford food and eggs are like diamonds. — NONBidenary (@KellyLMcCarty) January 16, 2023

They’ve literally changed the lives of Americans alright.

Damn right they have. That's why we're in the state we're in. — Mike Brown (@mb2982) January 16, 2023

Bingo! Hey, when Sharpton’s right we’re not afraid to admit it.

Yes. They have literally made everything more expensive. My electric bill has doubled since they have been in office. — Rich M. (@SouthSideRich64) January 16, 2023

First thing old Race Baiter Al has ever said that I agree with. My, my yes Joe has reached out and changed every American's wallet. — Quist (@eaganscreek) January 16, 2023

They sure have…. He's actually right about that. — DJ (@05dj05) January 16, 2023

Yep!

***

Related:

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough promotes forthcoming flattering doc about antisemitic race hustler Al Sharpton

Pin your yarmulkes back and listen to Al Sharpton bemoan Kanye West’s antisemitism on MSNBC

Al Sharpton turns to the Bible to defend abortion, because the Bible is all about choice

***

Editor’s Note: Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!