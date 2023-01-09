Who’s up for another round of “Twitter Files”? This might be one of the most telling drops yet which means one thing: Much of the media will completely ignore or dismiss it.

Elon Musk says Alex Berenson’s thread proves “some conspiracies are actually true”:

Berenson, who was banned from Twitter under the previous management, begins the latest files drop this way:

It’s like Twitter existed back then to serve as a Dem narrative enforcement unit, and this is just the latest example:

Trending

The entire thing is at Berenson’s Substack, and it starts this way:

On August 27, 2021, Dr. Scott Gottlieb – a Pfizer director with over 550,000 Twitter followers – saw a tweet he didn’t like, a tweet that might hurt sales of Pfizer’s mRNA vaccines.

The tweet explained correctly that natural immunity after Covid infection was superior to vaccine protection. It called on the White House to “follow the science” and exempt people with natural immunity from upcoming vaccine mandates.

It came not from an “anti-vaxxer” like Robert F. Kennedy Jr., but from Dr. Brett Giroir, a physician who had briefly followed Gottlieb as the head of the Food & Drug Administration. Further, the tweet actually encouraged people who did not have natural immunity to “Get vaccinated!”

No matter.

By suggesting some people might not need Covid vaccinations, the tweet could raise questions about the shots. Besides being former FDA commissioner, a CNBC contributor, and a prominent voice on Covid public policy, Gottlieb was a senior board member at Pfizer, which depended on mRNA jabs for almost half its $81 billion in sales in 2021. Pfizer paid Gottlieb $365,000 for his work that year.

Gottlieb stepped in, emailing Todd O’Boyle, a top lobbyist in Twitter’s Washington office who was also Twitter’s point of contact with the White House.

And naturally whenever Twitter under previous management were asked to jump, very often the response was “how high?”

Things have really come full circle.

***

Related:

MORE #TwitterFiles: State Department arm flagged COVID tweets as Russian disinformation

Latest #TwitterFiles shows how Twitter LET Intelligence Community in (just gets worse and worse)

Tom Elliott charts media mentions of ‘Twitter Files’ in the last 10 days

NBC News’ Ben Collins offers an emoji to express his disinterest in Twitter Files Part 2

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alex BerensonDr. Scott GottliebElon MuskPfizertwitter