Who’s up for another round of “Twitter Files”? This might be one of the most telling drops yet which means one thing: Much of the media will completely ignore or dismiss it.

Elon Musk says Alex Berenson’s thread proves “some conspiracies are actually true”:

More Twitter Files. Some conspiracies are actually true. https://t.co/0OgDkvWsq0 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 9, 2023

Berenson, who was banned from Twitter under the previous management, begins the latest files drop this way:

1/ My first #TwitterFiles report: how @scottgottliebmd – a top Pfizer board member – used the same Twitter lobbyist as the White House to suppress debate on Covid vaccines, INCLUDING FROM A FELLOW HEAD OF @US_FDA! Thanks @elonmusk for opening these files.https://t.co/UbHlmtjELP — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) January 9, 2023

It’s like Twitter existed back then to serve as a Dem narrative enforcement unit, and this is just the latest example:

2/ In August 2021, Gottlieb told Todd O'Boyle – a senior manager in Twitter's public policy department – that a tweet from @drgiroir claiming CORRECTLY that natural immunity was superior to vaccine immunity was "corrosive" and might "go viral." — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) January 9, 2023

3/ Twitter put a misleading tag on the tweet, preventing it from being shared. Gottlieb then went after a tweet about Covid's low risk to kids from @justin_hart. Pfizer would soon win the okay for its mRNA shots for children, so keeping parents scared was crucial… — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) January 9, 2023

4/ In October 2022, @scottgottliebmd claimed on Twitter and CNBC that he was not trying to suppress debate on mRNA jabs. These files prove that Gottlieb – board member at a company that has made $70 billion on the shots – did just that. Full story here:https://t.co/UbHlmtjELP — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) January 9, 2023

The entire thing is at Berenson’s Substack, and it starts this way:

On August 27, 2021, Dr. Scott Gottlieb – a Pfizer director with over 550,000 Twitter followers – saw a tweet he didn’t like, a tweet that might hurt sales of Pfizer’s mRNA vaccines. The tweet explained correctly that natural immunity after Covid infection was superior to vaccine protection. It called on the White House to “follow the science” and exempt people with natural immunity from upcoming vaccine mandates. It came not from an “anti-vaxxer” like Robert F. Kennedy Jr., but from Dr. Brett Giroir, a physician who had briefly followed Gottlieb as the head of the Food & Drug Administration. Further, the tweet actually encouraged people who did not have natural immunity to “Get vaccinated!” No matter. By suggesting some people might not need Covid vaccinations, the tweet could raise questions about the shots. Besides being former FDA commissioner, a CNBC contributor, and a prominent voice on Covid public policy, Gottlieb was a senior board member at Pfizer, which depended on mRNA jabs for almost half its $81 billion in sales in 2021. Pfizer paid Gottlieb $365,000 for his work that year. Gottlieb stepped in, emailing Todd O’Boyle, a top lobbyist in Twitter’s Washington office who was also Twitter’s point of contact with the White House.

And naturally whenever Twitter under previous management were asked to jump, very often the response was “how high?”

Five fire 🚨. They rigged the system between government, private producers, and comms channels without really understanding longterm data. For money. https://t.co/FoNriy3UVl — Blair Brandt (@BlairBrandt) January 9, 2023

What sweet justice that @AlexBerenson is now dropping the #TwitterFiles showing that he was right about COVID from the beginning. Another Thank You to @elonmusk for the transparency 💜 https://t.co/coCoWydWns — Julie Redd 🦋 (@CynicalJules) January 9, 2023

Say what you want about Berenson, it’s pretty awesome that he went from alleged conspiracy theorist who was banned from Twitter, to proving his conspiracy theories correct with an exclusive given to him directly by the company. https://t.co/wMVWjYRRq4 — Preston Byrne (@prestonjbyrne) January 9, 2023

Things have really come full circle.

