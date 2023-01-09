Yesterday we told you about U.S. lefties who were tripping all over each other to blame Republicans for what’s happening in Brazil:

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro who refuse to accept his election defeat stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and presidential palace Sunday, a week after the inauguration of his leftist rival, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Thousands of demonstrators bypassed security barricades, climbed on roofs, smashed windows and invaded all three buildings, which were believed to be largely vacant on the weekend. Some of the demonstrators called for a military intervention to either restore the far-right Bolsonaro to power or oust Lula from the presidency. Hours went by before control of the buildings on Brasilia’s vast Three Powers Square was reestablished, with hundreds of the participants arrested.

Guess who Rep. Adam Schiff blames for inspiring what happened in Brazil…

Rioters attack government buildings in Brazil, supporting a strongman’s bogus claims of election fraud. The world will suffer the consequences of Trump’s terrible example for years to come. Even as we struggle to emerge from the same dark shadow. We stand with you, Brazil. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) January 9, 2023

Well, there it is…

Just when you think he can’t be any more of a POS…he goes and Blames Trump for the uprising in Brazil! https://t.co/nt9nVXHINr — Sacred 🇺🇸Valley 🇺🇸Podcast (@CreteTara) January 9, 2023

At least he’s predictable.

You don't stand with the people of "Brazil", you stand with their Marxist dictator. https://t.co/3WKczQHTuc — Hammy ✈🇺🇲 (@e2pilot) January 9, 2023

When globalist swamp creatures panic https://t.co/deDG0IThHf — Sam Antha (@SamanthaLives1) January 9, 2023

You know what to do next, Schiff-ty:

Quick, tell us it was Russia collusion https://t.co/ivgw35mj97 — Jason Bacon (@jasonbaconusa) January 9, 2023

Schiff remains one of the biggest dirtbags in Congress.

***

***

