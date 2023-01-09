Yesterday we told you about U.S. lefties who were tripping all over each other to blame Republicans for what’s happening in Brazil:

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro who refuse to accept his election defeat stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and presidential palace Sunday, a week after the inauguration of his leftist rival, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Thousands of demonstrators bypassed security barricades, climbed on roofs, smashed windows and invaded all three buildings, which were believed to be largely vacant on the weekend. Some of the demonstrators called for a military intervention to either restore the far-right Bolsonaro to power or oust Lula from the presidency.

Hours went by before control of the buildings on Brasilia’s vast Three Powers Square was reestablished, with hundreds of the participants arrested.

Guess who Rep. Adam Schiff blames for inspiring what happened in Brazil…

Well, there it is…

At least he’s predictable.

You know what to do next, Schiff-ty:

Schiff remains one of the biggest dirtbags in Congress.

