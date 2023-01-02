Twitter owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk rang in the New Year by saying 2023 would be an exciting one:
Hope you’re having a great day 1 2023!
One thing’s for sure, it won’t be boring.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 1, 2023
Juanita Broaddrick responded that she would like to see something ASAP:
Waiting …… for #FauciFiles
— Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) January 1, 2023
Dr. Fauci is now the former head of the NIAID, but we’re not even close to being done hearing about how social media worked in conjunction with the government to keep the preferred narratives going, and to suppress (or outright ban) anybody pointing out unwelcome realities. Here’s when Musk said we can expect the Fauci portion of the Twitter Files to come out:
Later this week
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 1, 2023
Get the popcorn ready!
Im ready 🍿 pic.twitter.com/bIJLycACVV
— Nicole Saphier, MD (@NBSaphierMD) January 2, 2023
Fauci Files should be 🔥 https://t.co/WQSQcJEq1d
— Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) January 2, 2023
Stay tuned.
***
***
