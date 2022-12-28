It all started with Marc Andreesen’s tweet related to Dr. Anthony Fauci:

Elon Musk quickly added that Dr. Anthony “The Science” Fauci is far from infallible and/or a beacon of truth and integrity:





Oh, and here’s another interesting Fauci-related tidbit:

Almost no one seems to realize that the head of bioethics at NIH – the person who is supposed to make sure that Fauci behaves ethically – is his wife 🧐 https://t.co/CpWHNCqc8y — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 28, 2022

Fauci’s daughter worked for Twitter so nothing is surprising anymore.

More:

“Gain-of-function” in this context is just another way of saying “bioweapon”. Some good nuggets in article. Important to note that Fauci authored 2012 paper arguing for gain-of-function research! Obama wisely put this on pause, but Fauci restarted it.https://t.co/v18oaE3zkf — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 28, 2022

Are things all starting to make sense now? Musk also pointed out just how popular Fauci was at Twitter under the previous management:

Despite these glaring issues, Twitter nonetheless had an internal Slack channel unironically called “Fauci Fan Club” 🤯 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 28, 2022

Color us shocked! The mainstream media was also one giant Fauci fan club.

So what you’re saying is that the NPC meme is real. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 28, 2022

How many Fauci candles did you encounter when you arrived at Twitter HQ? pic.twitter.com/aMTDdd5ep2 — 🆃🆁🅰🅲🆈 (@TracyLConnors) December 28, 2022

Did anybody at Twitter have a Fauci pillow just like Michigan Gov. Whitmer? That wouldn’t be surprising.

This is gonna get good. 👀 https://t.co/3MBdhVhkUn — Cee Jay (@corimomma75) December 28, 2022

Subsequent Twitter Files drops will no doubt get more into this kind of thing.

Who’s ready for the Fauci Files? https://t.co/YOQyHwH3iK — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) December 28, 2022

Stay tuned!

LOL.

***

Related:

Elon Musk promises ‘no special treatment’ for corporate journalists anymore

Wikipedia redirects ‘Thursday Night Massacre’ to Elon Musk’s suspension of nine journalists

Not the first or LAST time Elon Musk says the quiet part about Twitter conspiracies out loud (watch)

***

Editor’s Note: Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!