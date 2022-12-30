You might remember a moment during a Dem primary debate when then-candidate Joe Biden said if he were to win the election illegal immigrants should “immediately surge to the border”:

Flashback: In the first Democratic primary debate, Biden says when he’s president, illegal immigrants should “immediately surge to the border” pic.twitter.com/Fq1vCNEN75 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 17, 2021

With that in mind, there’s a new book with some claims about what angered President Biden that just don’t add up:

White House aides recall in new book Biden’s fury over border: "You could hear the president cursing" https://t.co/VFu9D0Njsl pic.twitter.com/iUyThSDmHY — The Hill (@thehill) December 29, 2022

From The Hill:

Chris Whipple’s “The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden’s White House” described that Biden’s aides have never seen him as angry as he was over the border crisis in the first six months of office. “… illegal immigrants kept arriving. And Biden was furious,” Whipple wrote, according to a copy of the book obtained by The Hill. “From all over the West Wing, you could hear the president cursing, dropping f-bombs (he’d always apologize when women were present).” “It was just the frustration of a lack of solutions,” a senior adviser said, according to Whipple.

There was a “solution” in place and this administration got rid of it. Does Biden even realize that or is the book’s claim just spin the White House fed to the author?

So am I to understand that Biden was completely unaware that he ended Trump’s Remain in Mexico policy immediately after he became President? https://t.co/ByMwnr7NOh — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 29, 2022

Because this would indicate Biden had no idea he ended Trump’s Remain in Mexico policy immediately after he became President — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 29, 2022

“Biden had no idea” could be used to describe just how in control Biden is of his own administration when it comes to any number of issues.

Also aren’t officials from this administration always insisting the border is “secure”?

Does anyone actually buy into these propaganda pieces? — Stochastic Florida Man (@flcodeslinger) December 30, 2022

The Biden administration wants the border to be open and they couldn’t possibly make that more obvious.

